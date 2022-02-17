Evolution expands Sisal deal to include NetEnt and Red Tiger slots

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has signed an extension to its supply deal with Italian gaming operator Sisal to include online slots from its NetEnt and Red Tiger studios.

Building on its existing live casino partnership with Sisal, Evolution will roll out a wide range of NetEnt and Red Tiger slots titles on Sisal.it, including Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Divine Fortune and Twin Spin Megaways from NetEnt, and Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Dragon’s Fire Megaways, Piggy Riches Megaways and Dragon’s Luck Deluxe from Red Tiger

In addition, Sisal gains access to Red Tiger’s Daily, Hourly and Super Drop Jackpots, Smart Spins bonusing software and Tournaments gamification functionality.

“We have a strong relationship with Evolution, so it was natural to look to their group brands to take our slots offering to the next level,” said Sisal gaming machines & online casino managing director Marco Bedendo. “Both NetEnt and Red Tiger are without doubt exceptional creative forces in the slots world – and both their portfolios offer not only a huge range of top-performing titles and established player favourites, but also a constant stream of innovative new titles.”

Evolution head of business development James Jones commented: “As a company, Evolution has worked alongside Sisal for a number of years as their trusted partner for the delivery of world-class Live Casino solutions. We are now delighted to help Sisal develop their fantastic gaming and betting offering still further, not only through world-leading slots content but also through powerful slots tools that drive player engagement.”

Sisal currently operates in Italy, Morocco, Spain and Turkey, and is in the process of being acquired by Flutter Entertainment for £1.62bn, with the deal expected to close during the second quarter.

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.41 per cent at SEK1,072.80 per share in Stockholm Thursday.