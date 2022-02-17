This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Evolution expands Sisal deal to include NetEnt and Red Tiger slots

17th February 2022 11:33 am GMT
Evolution
NetEnt

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has signed an extension to its supply deal with Italian gaming operator Sisal to include online slots from its NetEnt and Red Tiger studios. 

Building on its existing live casino partnership with Sisal, Evolution will roll out a wide range of NetEnt and Red Tiger slots titles on Sisal.it, including Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Divine Fortune and Twin Spin Megaways from NetEnt, and Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Dragon’s Fire Megaways, Piggy Riches Megaways and Dragon’s Luck Deluxe from Red Tiger

In addition, Sisal gains access to Red Tiger’s Daily, Hourly and Super Drop Jackpots, Smart Spins bonusing software and Tournaments gamification functionality.

“We have a strong relationship with Evolution, so it was natural to look to their group brands to take our slots offering to the next level,” said Sisal gaming machines & online casino managing director Marco Bedendo. “Both NetEnt and Red Tiger are without doubt exceptional creative forces in the slots world – and both their portfolios offer not only a huge range of top-performing titles and established player favourites, but also a constant stream of innovative new titles.”

Evolution head of business development James Jones commented: “As a company, Evolution has worked alongside Sisal for a number of years as their trusted partner for the delivery of world-class Live Casino solutions. We are now delighted to help Sisal develop their fantastic gaming and betting offering still further, not only through world-leading slots content but also through powerful slots tools that drive player engagement.”

Sisal currently operates in Italy, Morocco, Spain and Turkey, and is in the process of being acquired by Flutter Entertainment for £1.62bn, with the deal expected to close during the second quarter.

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.41 per cent at SEK1,072.80 per share in Stockholm Thursday.

Related Tags
Casino Evolution iGaming Italy NetEnt Red Tiger Sisal Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Scientific Games celebrates Azerbaijan lottery and sports betting launch

Gaming1 brings in CVC Capital Partners to accelerate growth

Flutter Entertainment acquires Italian operator Sisal for £1.62bn

NeoGames signs Milli Piyango deal to take iLottery portfolio into Turkey

Scientific Games and Flutter dominate Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

The new Scientific Games explained

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Red Tiger, Evoplay and more

Gambling Commission confirms four final bids for UK National Lottery

Sisal establishes advisory board to support UK National Lottery bid

Sisal files for Milan IPO

Playtech first half revenue falls 4% despite Americas growth

Gaming Realms returns to profit in first half of 2021

Scientific Games enters Azerbaijan with 10-year lottery supply deal

Sisal launches innovation lab in Italy

Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming