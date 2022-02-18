GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Red Tiger, Playtech, Betsoft Gaming, iSoftBet, Relax Gaming, Inspired, Yggdrasil, Greentube, Pragmatic Play, ORYX Gaming, Ezugi, Pariplay, Greentube and Evolution.

Red Tiger’s Doggy Riches Megaways

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has released its latest slot with the launch of Doggy Riches Megaways.

“Like all Megaways titles, there are even more chances to win but a truly royal welcome has been prepared for players in Doggy Riches Megaways,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

Playtech’s Shark Blitz

Pplaytech’s Origins studio has released the latest addition to the Jackpot Blitz series with the launch of Shark Blitz.

“The Blitz is back with more WAYS than before – up to 5,625 WAYS to win,” said Origins game producer Raz Oved.

Betsoft Gaming / Vulkan Casino

Betsoft Gaming has expanded its presence in the Ukraine through an integration with Vulkan Casino UA.

"Vulkan Casino UA is an exciting addition to the industry and Betsoft is delighted to be moving into 2022 with them in what promises to be a growing partnership," said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

iSoftBet’s Gold Digger Megaways

iSoftBet has launched the sequel to one of its most popular titles with the release of Gold Digger Megaways.

“Gold Digger became an immediate hit when we launched it a couple of years ago, and we are thrilled to welcome it back to our portfolio with more features and more ways to win than ever before,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Relax Gaming / Blue Guru Games

Relax Gaming has agreed a Silver Bullet partnership deal to integrate games from Blue Guru Games.

“Relax has quickly expanded its already-established portfolio of games and does so again with this exciting Silver Bullet partnership,” said Relax chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Inspired’s Tin Can Cash

Inspired has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of its newest slot, Tin Can Cash.

“Transporting players to memories of fun times, Tin Can Cash is an upbeat slot, packed with vibrancy for an entertaining iGaming experience,” said Inspired chief product officer Steve Collett.

Yggdrasil & Darwin Gaming’s Baccarat Evolution

Yggdrasil and Darwin Gaming have teamed up to release a new baccarat game, Baccarat Evolution.

“We’re really excited to release this exciting new take on baccarat alongside Darwin Gaming,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Yggdrasil & Bang Bang Games’ Super Cash Drop GigaBlox

Meanwhile, Yggdrasil and Bang Bang Games have reunited for the feature-filled sequel to Super Cash Drop.

“Super Cash Drop was a fantastic addition to the YG Masters offering and we’re very pleased to work with Bang Bang Games again to enhance it with our hugely popular GigaBlox mechanic,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Greentube / Casino Barrière Montreux

Greentube has further bolstered its position in Switzerland after taking its content live with Casino Barrière Montreux’s GAMRFIRST brand.

“This deal marks another important step for Greentube, strengthening our presence in what has quickly become one of our main markets,” said Lisa Sandner, Greentube sales & key account manager for Switzerland.

Pragmatic Play’s Might of Ra

Pragmatic Play has launched a new Ancient Egypt-themed slot game, Might of Ra.

“Filled to the brim with extensive bonus features and modifiers, Might of Ra provides players with free spins and the opportunity to trigger big wins,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play / One Bit Tech

Pragmatic Play has further grown its footprint in Latin America through a partnership with platform provider One Bit Tech.

“We have prioritised growth in emerging regulated markets in Latin America and are delighted to broaden our footprint in the region by partnering with One Bit Tech,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

ORYX Gaming / SYNOT Group

ORYX Gaming has launched its content in the Czech Republic for the first time through an integration with SYNOT Group.

“Introducing our Czech-certified exclusive game titles via the SYNOT Interactive platform for players at SYNOT TIP Czech Republic represents another milestone in our continuing efforts to expand the number of markets we serve globally,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

Ezugi / Premier Kladionica

Evolution-owned Ezugi has brought its live casino products to Bosnia and Herzegovina through an integration with leading operator Premier Kladionica.

“We are very happy to be able to release Ezugi’s portfolio of great games to our players,” said Premier Kladionica head of business development Toni Boras.

Pariplay / Scout Gaming

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has strengthened its Fusion gaming platform by adding Scout Gaming Group as a new studio partner.

“Through this partnership with Scout Gaming Group, we add a new vertical and a unique product set to our platform offering, true to our mission to provide a wide range of content to our operator partners,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Greentube / Betsafe

Greentube will see its slots reach more players across all three Baltic states after partner Betsson launched an additional Russian language site for players in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

“We’re thrilled to see our varied portfolio of iconic online slots reach players across Lithuania and the rest of the Baltic states,” said Greentube sales & key account manager Lisa Sandner.

Evolution / Sisal

Evolution has expanded its live casino deal with Italy’s Sisal to include slots from its NetEnt and Red Tiger studio brands.

“We have a strong relationship with Evolution, so it was natural to look to their group brands to take our slots offering to the next level,” said Sisal gaming machines & online casino managing director Marco Bedendo.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Armadillo Studios’ Queen of Egypt: Exotic Wilds

Caleta Gaming’s Carnival Beauties

Blueprint Gaming’s Fishin’ Frenzy: Fortune Spins

Playson’s Wolf Power Megaways

Microgaming & Just For The Win’s Adventures of Captain Blackjack

Lady Luck Games’ Cherry Supreme

Play’n GO’s Tales of Asgard: Freya's Wedding

Swintt’s Continental Princess

Blueprint Gaming’s Viking Fall

Belatra Games’ Catch & Snatch

Spinomenal’s Valentine Collection

Stakelogic’s Twin4Timer

Microgaming & Pulse8 Studios’ Bust the Mansion

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

BETER Live / BetConstruct

Incentive Games / FanDuel Group

EveryMatrix / mobileFX

Vibra Gaming/ betcris

BetConstruct / Pascal Gaming

1X2 Network / Loto-Québec

Tom Horn Gaming / Twin

Groove / KA Gaming

Design Works Gaming / Parimatch

Pipa Games / N1 Partners Group

On Air Entertainment / Betway and 32Red

EveryMatrix / Vinder Casino

Gamingtec / Ruby Play