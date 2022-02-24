This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Soft2Bet boosts payment solutions with MuchBetter

24th February 2022 5:22 am GMT
Greentube

Malta-based iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has expanded its payment processing solutions through a new partnership with payment specialist MuchBetter.

The partnership will allow Soft2Bet to enhance its payments offering for its customers, which include operator brands such as CampoBet, YoyoCasino, LightCasino, Cadabrus and Betinia.

“We’re delighted to have agreed a deal with MuchBetter, this partnership will provide us with all the payment services needed to please our ever-growing customer-base,” said Soft2Bet head of payment operations Bryan Cherrett. "Thanks to its easy-to-use and efficient platform, we are adamant that the deal will significantly enhance our payment process.”

MuchBetter head of sales Mark Sperring added: “This is a great deal for everyone at MuchBetter, we are excited to help a leading brand like Soft2Bet. With a crucial need for gaming brands to offer a smooth and easy payment service, we know we will be a valuable asset to the company.”

MuchBetter was acquired by Investcorp Technology Partners last September.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming MuchBetter Payment Processing Soft2Bet
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Soft2Bet expands Swedish presence with Betinia B2C launch

Soft2Bet approved to launch in Denmark

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Red Tiger, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Pariplay, Scientific Games and more

Evolution to launch live casino for Soft2Bet brands

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Oryx Gaming and more

CampoBet seals Champions Hockey League sponsorship in Sweden

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Habanero, Everi and more

GI Games Integrations: WorldMatch, Golden Race and more

Soft2Bet appoints Inesa Glazaite as Head of B2B Sales

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, ReelNRG, Kiron Interactive and more

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming