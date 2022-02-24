Soft2Bet boosts payment solutions with MuchBetter

Malta-based iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has expanded its payment processing solutions through a new partnership with payment specialist MuchBetter.

The partnership will allow Soft2Bet to enhance its payments offering for its customers, which include operator brands such as CampoBet, YoyoCasino, LightCasino, Cadabrus and Betinia.

“We’re delighted to have agreed a deal with MuchBetter, this partnership will provide us with all the payment services needed to please our ever-growing customer-base,” said Soft2Bet head of payment operations Bryan Cherrett. "Thanks to its easy-to-use and efficient platform, we are adamant that the deal will significantly enhance our payment process.”

MuchBetter head of sales Mark Sperring added: “This is a great deal for everyone at MuchBetter, we are excited to help a leading brand like Soft2Bet. With a crucial need for gaming brands to offer a smooth and easy payment service, we know we will be a valuable asset to the company.”

MuchBetter was acquired by Investcorp Technology Partners last September.