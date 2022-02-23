Relax Gaming and CasinoGrounds release Beast Mode slot

Casino games aggregator and content provider Relax Gaming has expanded its slots portfolio with the launch of Beast Mode.

Developed in collaboration with CasinoGrounds, the high volatility eighties-inspired slot is set in Venice Beach and offers features such as Random Mystery Spin and Mystery Symbol free spins, Multiplier Ladder free spins and Expanding Wild free spins, all of which can lead to players netting a maximum prize of 25,000x their stake.

Whenever players trigger the free spins bonus they can choose to utilise a gamble feature, which sees them either spin a wheel of fortune that decides whether they will receive a better bonus with additional perks, or lose it altogether.

“When we worked with CasinoGrounds on the development of Iron Bank last year it proved to be a huge success and fans absolutely loved it, which hardly came as a surprise considering that it’s a community-led game,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Doing it all over again was always going to be on the cards, and Beast Mode is what’s come out of this exciting collaboration. We really can’t wait to see how players take to this slot, which is easily among the strongest we’ve ever created!”