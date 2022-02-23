This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming and CasinoGrounds release Beast Mode slot

23rd February 2022 10:30 am GMT
NetEnt

Casino games aggregator and content provider Relax Gaming has expanded its slots portfolio with the launch of Beast Mode.

Developed in collaboration with CasinoGrounds, the high volatility eighties-inspired slot is set in Venice Beach and offers features such as Random Mystery Spin and Mystery Symbol free spins, Multiplier Ladder free spins and Expanding Wild free spins, all of which can lead to players netting a maximum prize of 25,000x their stake. 

Whenever players trigger the free spins bonus they can choose to utilise a gamble feature, which sees them either spin a wheel of fortune that decides whether they will receive a better bonus with additional perks, or lose it altogether.

“When we worked with CasinoGrounds on the development of Iron Bank last year it proved to be a huge success and fans absolutely loved it, which hardly came as a surprise considering that it’s a community-led game,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Doing it all over again was always going to be on the cards, and Beast Mode is what’s come out of this exciting collaboration. We really can’t wait to see how players take to this slot, which is easily among the strongest we’ve ever created!”

Related Tags
Casino CasinoGrounds iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Relax Gaming pens Lottoland supply deal

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

Kindred to split from Kambi in favour of in-house sportsbook

Strong year for Kindred Group despite Q4 struggles

Relax Gaming takes off with Space Miners slot launch

Sportingtech brings in Victoria Bonner as chief marketing officer

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

Relax Gaming promotes Nadiya Attard to chief commercial officer

Relax Gaming releases Samurai-inspired slot Hazakura Ways

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

Relax Gaming partners GAN for Silverback Gaming distribution

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Playtech and more

Relax Gaming kicks off 2022 with Plunderland slot launch

The power of maths: interview with Silverback co-founder

BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming