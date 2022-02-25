GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Playtech, Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Evoplay, Inspired, Slotmill, Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina, Pariplay, Relax Gaming and NetEnt.

Playtech’s Cheltenham Sporting Legends

Playtech’s Ash studio has released the latest game in its Sporting Legends suite with the launch of Cheltenham Sporting Legends.

“At Playtech, we are committed to developing the most engaging branded content,” said Playtech casino director James Frendo.

Playtech’s Leprechaun’s Luck: Cash Collect

Playtech’s Origins studio has launched the third title in its Cash Collect suite of games, Leprechaun’s Luck: Cash Collect.

“Cash Collect has proved one of the most popular new slots mechanics in years, and with St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, there couldn’t be a better time to bring an engaging classic Irish Luck theme to this exciting suite,” said Origins game producer Yehonatan Tishler.

Betsoft Gaming’s Lost Mystery Chests

Betsoft Gaming is taking players on a journey to find the hidden treasures of Egypt in its latest slot, Lost Mystery Chests.

“All Betsoft releases have universal appeal to attract players across demographics and experience levels,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Greentube’s Apollo God of the Sun 10 Win Ways

Greentube has released Apollo God of the Sun 10 Win Ways, an action-packed update of the supplier’s popular Ancient Greece-themed slot.

“In our newest edition of Apollo God of the Sun, we combined a very successful game theme with even more successful and rewarding game mechanics,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl.

Evoplay’s Andar Nights

Evoplay is taking players on a voyage to the orient in its latest slot release, Andar Nights.

“This new game offers an attractive and simple gaming experience, allowing players to win big with minimal effort – ensuring it can provide hours of fun for players the world over,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Inspired’s Catch of the Day

Inspired has launched its latest fishing-themed slot game with the release of Catch of the Day.

“With vibrant graphics and tropical imagery, fishing-themed games are easy-on-the eye and have become very popular among players, and our latest instalment of our fishing-themed slots range, is no exception,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

Slotmill’s Fruit Smash

Slotmill has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Fruit Smash.

“We are building a diverse game portfolio and the addition of Fruit Smash will certainly contribute to this,” said Slotmill product owner Jamie Boyle.

Yggdrasil’s Pushy Cats

Yggdrasil has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Pushy Cats.

“Pushy Cats is an action-packed adventure that sees everyone’s favourite furry friends help players pick up unforgettably huge wins,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Endorphina / Uniclub

Endorphina has expanded into Lithuania’s regulated iGaming market through a new supply deal with Uniclub.

“Endorphina’s portfolio of outstanding games has landed in Lithuania and we at Uniclub are always after key and innovative content to enrich our slots offering for our players,” said Uniclub CEO Martynas Matulevicius.

Pariplay / Sportingtech

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has signed a deal to integrate its portfolio of games with Sportingtech’s Quantum platform.

“This deal with Sportingtech makes perfect sense for us as we continue to look for strong partners to further expand across regulated markets,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean.

Pragmatic Play’s Snakes and Ladders Megadice

Pragmatic Play has launched a new twist on the nostalgic board game in its latest slot release, Snakes and Ladders Megadice.

“Snakes and Ladders Megadice blends all the joys of playing classic board games with the action and excitement of modern gaming experiences,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play’s Extra Juicy Megaways

Pragmatic Play has also expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Extra Juicy Megaways.

“Extra Juicy Megaways builds on a classic existing title and adds the exciting Megaways mechanic,” Barzely said.

Pragmatic Play

Capping off a busy period, Pragmatic Play has also expanded its live casino offering with the launch of numerous new tables across its Baccarat, Speed Baccarat and Blackjack range.

“Alongside new and innovative game types we’re also committed to regularly enhancing our existing range of classic player favourites and we’re delighted with the additional options now available”.

Relax Gaming / Lottoland

Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to supply its portfolio of games to Lottoland.

“It’s always a pleasure to partner with the world’s leading online brands that have such an in-depth understanding of their player-base and consistently have such a huge impact in the market through innovation and a high-quality offering,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard.

Relax Gaming’s Beast Mode

Relax Gaming has also this week expanded its portfolio with the release of Beast Mode.

“When we worked with CasinoGrounds on the development of Iron Bank last year it proved to be a huge success and fans absolutely loved it, which hardly came as a surprise considering that it’s a community-led game,” said Relax Gaming chief product office Simon Hammon.

NetEnt’s Knight Rider

Evolution-owned NetEnt has released a new Knight Rider slot based on NBCUniversal’s popular TV series.

“This game brings back the ‘80s with style,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Blueprint Gaming’s Deal or No Deal: Banker’s Bonanza

Skywind Group’s Nuchucks Chicken

OneTouch’s Traveling Treasures Africa

Play’n GO’s Secret of Dead

Spinomenal’s Book of Rampage Reloaded

Stakelogic’s Desert Riches Hold ‘N’ Link

Habanero’s Lantern Luck

Playson’s Burning Fortunator

Red Rake Gaming’s Medusa Hunt

Stakelogic’s El Patron

1X2 Network’s Arctic Fruits

Swintt’s Viking Honour XtraWild

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Push Gaming / Superbet

TPG / QTech Games

Salsa Technology / NetGame Entertainment

Stakelogic Live / Kansino

Playson / MrQ