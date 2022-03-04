GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Inspired Entertainment, Evoplay, iSoftBet, Lightning Box, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina, Betsoft Gaming, iSoftBet, Inspired and Wizard Games.

Inspired’s Double Cash Spinner

Inspired has launched Double Cash Spinner, a three-reel, nine win-line stepper game.

“Double Cash Spinner brings the fun and thrill of a classic stepper slot to an online audience, across multiple devices for both landscape and portrait-play,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

Evoplay’s Budai Reels Bonus Buy

Evoplay has expanded its portfolio with the release of its latest slot game, Budai Reels Bonus Buy.

“Budai Reels Bonus Buy offers another mesmerizing and immersive theme, enhanced by a delightful Bonus Buy feature, which gives players more control and a greater chance of winning big,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Lightning Box's Lightning Gorilla

Light & Wonder-owned studio Lightning Box has added to its portfolio of animal-themed slots with the release of Lightning Gorilla.

“Players have been shouting from the rooftops about how much they enjoy our Lightning Respin feature, so it only seemed natural to develop a brand-new game around the popular feature,” said Lightning box operations manager Michael Maokhamphiou.

iSoftBet’s Gold Digger Mines

iSoftBet has launched the sequel to one of its most popular titles with the release of Gold Digger Mines.

“Gold Digger Mines is an exciting, fast-paced gaming experience, where the player can control the volatility and feel of the game,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Relax Gaming’s Tiger Kingdom Infinity Reels

Relax Gaming has launched a new Asian-themed slot, Tiger Kingdom Infinity Reels.

“Tiger Kingdom Infinity Reels is set to be one of our most exciting new games of the year, not only does it feature the much-loved Infinity Reels mechanic, but it also boasts elements from our most successful games of 2021,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Relax Gaming / Intouch Games

Relax Gaming has also agreed a deal this week to integrate content from Intouch Games onto its platform.

“With so much experience, both as a studio and an operator, we are delighted to partner with Intouch Games,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Pragmatic Play’s Queenie

Pragmatic Play has launched a new slot based on one of the most eccentric and iconic characters from the Alice in Wonderland universe.

“Borrowing from the wacky world of Wonderland, our latest slot Queenie adds to the variety that our product portfolio is widely recognised for,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play / Facilitobet

Pragmatic Play has expanded its reach in the Venezuelan market after agreeing to supply its bingo portfolio to operator Facilitobet.

“We are excited to already start building upon our initial partnership with renowned operator, Facilitobet,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Endorphina’s King of Ghosts

Endorphina has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of its latest slot, King of Ghosts.

“Endorphina is proud to produce games that carefully and tastefully depict local myths,” said Endorphina CEO Jan Urbanec.

Endorphina’s Book of Lady

Endorphina has launched another slot this week to commemorate International Women’s Day.

Book of Lady is a new slot with 5-reels, 3-rows, and 10 paylines…

Endorphina / Hero Gaming

Endorphina has also agreed a new content supply deal this week with Hero Gaming.

“I’m very happy we’re growing and extending our partner’s portfolio with a reputable operator as Hero Gaming,” said Endorphina senior sales manager Valeriya Nasypova.

Betsoft Gaming / DBosses

Betsoft Gaming has entered into a supply deal with iGG’s newly launched online casino brand DBosses.

“Betsoft is delighted to be one of the first content providers on board with DBosses,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

iSoftBet / BGaming

iSoftBet has expanded its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) through a new integration with BGaming.

“We look forward to working alongside BGaming and providing their consumers with some of the most innovative products on the market,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano.

Inspired / Napoleon Sports & Casino

Inspired has rolled outs its online virtual sports platform in Belgium with Napoleon Sports & Casino.

“Napoleon has a strong brand presence in Belgium and we are very excited to bring VPP to Napoleon’s customer base to enjoy online and on mobile,” said Inspired chief commercial officer of virtuals Steve Rogers.

Wizard Games / BetMGM

Aspire Global’s Wizard Games has further boosted its reach in the US after taking its content live with BetMGM in West Virginia.

“Launching our content with BetMGM in West Virginia is an important step in our journey stateside and is testament to the appeal of our content,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Other notable game releases this week include:

1X2 Network’s Book of Ba’al

OneTouch’s Andar Bahar

Spinomenal’s Reels of Rio

Kalamba Games’ Vegas Blast

On Air Entertainment’s Standard Roulette

Play’n GO’s Safari of Wealth

Swintt’s Book of Dino Unlimited

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Push Gaming / Svenska Spel Sport & Casino

Swintt / Olybet

Tom Horn Gaming / SuperCasino

Groove / CT Interactive