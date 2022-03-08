This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Spearhead Studios set for UK debut with 888casino

8th March 2022 9:27 am GMT
NetEnt

EveryMatrix-owned slot developer Spearhead Studios is set to launch its content in the United Kingdom for the first time with leading operator 888casino.

The new distribution deal sees Spearhead Studios provide a range of slot games to 888casino, initially in the UK market, with Italy to follow.

“This partnership means a lot to our company,” said Spearhead Studios CEO Mathias Larsson. “888casino is an amazing partner and are very strong in the regulated markets they operate in. We are also thrilled about going live with them in Italy soon because it is unexplored territory for us.”

888 vice president of B2C Talya Benyamini said: “At 888casino, we are focused on delivering high-quality products and content. Partnerships like this ensure that we continue to provide exciting, varied and dynamic games to our casino players around the world.

“We look forward to working with Spearhead Studios in the months ahead and welcoming its range of titles on to our platform.”

Spearhead Studios is currently certified in 15 markets across Europe.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 1.34 per cent higher at 197.30 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

