ATG strengthens casino portfolio with Red Tiger games

11th March 2022 10:35 am GMT
NetEnt

Evolution-owned casino supplier Red Tiger has rolled out its games with AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) in Sweden.

Red Tiger’s full portfolio of slots is now available to Swedish players via ATG, the betting and gaming business of he Swedish trotting and thoroughbred associations.

“Red Tiger’s games have proven popular in the Nordics since day one and expanding our reach there with ATG is a significant development,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones. "We are sure that ATG’s players will enjoy the wide range of content on offer.”

Christian Erlandsson, acting head of casino at ATG, added: “Boosting our slots portfolio with content from an exciting studio like Red Tiger will provide players with added choice and enhance our overall casino experience.”

Shares in Red Tiger parent Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 4.88 per cent higher at SEK998.00 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

Related Tags
ATG Evolution iGaming Red Tiger Slots Sweden
