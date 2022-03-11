GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, Endorphina, Relax Gaming, Greentube, Inspired and ORYX Gaming.

Pragmatic Play’s Wild Beach Party

Pragmatic Play is taking players on a much-needed vacation with its latest slot release, Wild Beach Party.

“Wild Beach Party brings a lot of light-hearted humour to our diverse selection whilst still offering huge winning potential and highly stylised visuals,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Red Tiger / ATG

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has gone live with Sweden’s AB Trav och Galopp (ATG).

“Red Tiger’s games have proven popular in the Nordics since day one and expanding our reach there with ATG is a significant development,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

iSoftBet / PokerStars

iSoftBet has signed an agreement to provide its portfolio of slots to Flutter Entertainment-owned operator PokerStars.

“PokerStars are a huge global brand and we’re thrilled to take our stable of games live with them,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano.

Endorphina’s 2022 Hit Slot

Endorphina has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of its latest release, 2022 Hit Slot.

“We proudly continue to bring great classics to the market with our latest game 2022 Hit Slot,” said Endorphina chief marketing officer Phil Korinek.

Relax Gaming / Meridian Gaming

Relax Gaming has taken its content live in Serbia through a partnership with Meridian Gaming.

“We’re delighted to make our first appearance in the Serbian market with Meridian Gaming,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard.

Pragmatic Play / Admiral Casino

Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in the UK market through a new supply deal with Novomatic’s Admiral Casino brand.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our popular portfolio to a greater number of players in the UK by partnering with such key brand in the market,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Greentube / 7melons.ch

Greentube has bolstered its leading presence in Switzerland by taking its content live with Grand Casino Bern’s 7melons.ch brand.

“This is a highly significant deal that once again cements our reputation as one of Switzerland’s leading game providers,” said Greentube sales & key account manager for Switzerland Lisa Sandner.

Inspired / DraftKings

Inspired has launched its iGaming content in its third US state after going live in Connecticut with DraftKings.

“We are very excited to launch our best Interactive games early in the process in Connecticut, which is in its iGaming infancy,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce.

ORYX Gaming / 888casino

Bragg Gaming-owned ORYX Gaming has expanded its presence in Spain following the launch of its content with 888casino.

“We are very pleased to partner with 888casino, one of the world’s leading online casino brands, having launched our premium content portfolio with them in new and established markets,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Kalamba Games’ Legend of Senteng

Blueprint Gaming’s Mega Bars Fortune Wheel Jackpot King

Play’n GO’s Fat Frankies

Belatra Games’ Legacy of Doom

Tom Horn Gaming’s PengWins

Spinomenal’s Lost Jungle

R. Franco Digital’s Cyborg 30L

Wazdan’s Dwarfs Fortune

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Spearhead Studios / Golden Matrix

White Hat Studios / Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Caleta Gaming / Golden Rock Studios

Stakelogic / Jack’s Casino

Swintt / Paf

EGT Interactive / Grand Casino Bern’s 7melons.ch

Spearhead Studios / 888casino

Playson / Betclic Group