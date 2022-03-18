GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Inspired and Slotmill

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Wizard Games, Inspired, iSoftBet, Endorphina, Evoplay, Slotmill, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, BF Games and Greentube.

Wizard Games’ Teddy’s Tavern

Aspire Global’s Wizard Games has launched a new St Patrick’s Day themed-game with a twist in Teddy’s Tavern, which features the supplier’s new DigiDrop mechanic.

“St Patrick’s Day is a major date in the online gaming calendar and this year, we were determined to make our mark on the occasion,” said Wizard Games managing director of games Joey Hurtado.

Inspired’s Fortune Freespins

Inspired has released its latest slot Fortune Freespins, a Chinese version of its top-performing Gold Cash Free Spins game.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fortune Freespins into our growing portfolio of premium iGaming slots,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

iSoftBet’s Lottoland Megaways

iSoftBet has joined forces with Lottoland to launch an exclusive Lottoland Megaways slot.

“Creating exclusive slots for a brand is a real statement of faith in our abilities to develop iconic content, and we are very proud to have developed a Megaways slot that represents Lottoland,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

iSoftBet’s The Magic Orb

iSoftBet has also expanded its portfolio with the release of The Magic Orb.

“Following on from the glitz and glamour of our previous releases, The Magic Orb is a shining example of the innovative experiences that we at iSoftBet are known to produce,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Endorphina’s Lucky Cloverland

Endorphina has also launched a new slot for St. Patrick’s Day with the release of Lucky Cloverland.

“Lucky Cloverland brings a magical and playful atmosphere to our diverse portfolio,” said Endorphina senior sales manager Zdenek Llosa.

Evoplay’s Patrick’s Magic Field

Evoplay is also going for an Irish-themed release this week with the launch of Patrick’s Magic Field.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a time where people celebrate their good fortune, we’re hoping to enhance the party with this latest release,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Pragmatic Play’s Rainbow Gold

Pragmatic Play is another taking players to the Emerald Isle with its latest slot Rainbow Gold.

“We are so thrilled to be able to provide our players with an Irish-inspired release right in time for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Slotmill / Avento MT

Slotmill has signed an agreement with Malta-based Avento MT to take its slots into Sweden and Romania.

“We are thrilled that Avento MT has selected Slotmill and look forward to them launching our games,” said Slotmill founder Johan Ohman.

Pragmatic Play / Maxbet.ro

Pragmatic Play has extended its agreement with Romanian operator Maxbet.ro to supply its Live Casino offering.

“We are pleased to be building on our strong relationship with Maxbet.ro and increasing our reach into the Romanian market,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play / Crystalbet

Pragmatic Play has also expanded its deal with Entain-owned Georgian operator Crystalbet to include live casino games.

“This increased scope of our relationship with Crystalbet will be a huge boost for both parties,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Yggdrasil’s Wild Duel

Yggdrasil and its YG Masters partner Peter & Sons are taking players to the Wild West in their latest slot release, Wild Duel.

“Peter & Sons continue to create eye-catching games with its recognisable art style and hugely exciting adventure slots,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Yggdrasil’s Roulette Evolution

Yggdrasil and another YG Masters partner, Darwin Gaming, have announced the release of Roulette Evolution.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the release of this brand-new title, especially after the success of Baccarat Evolution and Baccarat Evolution VIP which came out last month,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

BF Games / NetBet

BF Games has extended its reach in Romania after launching its content with NetBet.

“Through this partnership with NetBet we have introduced our growing portfolio to a wide new audience, and we are thrilled to see that our games are already being enjoyed by their customers,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Greentube / Betsson

Greentube has taken its content live with Betsson in the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“It is very exciting for us to introduce our content in Argentina and we are thrilled to make our market debut together with our trusted partner Betsson,” said Greentube sales & key account manager for Argentina Lisa Sandner.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Nolimit City’s Misery Mining

Playson’s Lion Gems: Hold and Win

Swintt’s Orient Train

Play’n GO’s Raging Rex 2

Microgaming’s Lucky Leprechaun Clusters

Spearhead Studios & FashionTV Gaming’s FashionTV Highlife

Gamzix’s Hot Patrick

Big Time Gaming’s Apollo Pays

Microgaming & Neko Games’ 1524 Golden Quest

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Gamingtec / BGaming

Leap Gaming / Videoslots

GlobalBet / Eurobet

Habanero / Betsson

Tom Horn Gaming / TIPOS

Groove / BETINSPIRE