Swintt launches new content aggregation platform

Malta-based iGaming supplier Swintt is enabling third-party studios to launch on its platform, with Fine Edge Gaming set to become its first partner.

SwinttStudios that will allow third-party studios to develop and distribute their product using the Swintt platform, with studios able to focus more on the design and theme of their titles, while Swintt will handle the game logic and product delivery.

Las Vegas-based Fine Edge Gaming becomes SwinttStudios’ first partner and will distribute six slot titles through the platform this year, including Stacking Bisons and Diego’s Hunt.

“With many independent suppliers requiring the support and know-how of an established industry partner, we’re delighted to be able to unveil our game-changing new partnership program, SwinttStudios,” said Swintt chief commercial officer David Mann.

“Through SwinttStudios, we’ll be able to provide the perfect platform for providers such as Fine Edge Gaming to quickly and efficiently release their product in the markets they need to be seen. With six titles scheduled in 2022, we’re looking forward to working with them on this ambitious new project.”

Fine Edge Gaming lead founder Beena Blake said: “The SwinttStudios project is an incredibly significant innovation in the iGaming industry and we’re honoured to be the first software provider to put the new product vertical through its paces.

“By teaming up with Swintt for this exciting new venture, we’ll be able to combine Fine Edge Gaming’s creative concepts and in-depth knowledge of player tastes across North America and beyond with Swintt’s advanced technology and distribution solutions to ensure we deliver a first-class gaming experience to a brand-new audience.”