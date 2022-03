Gaming technology supplier GAMING1 is entering the regulated Dutch iGaming market through a new joint venture with land-based casino operator Gran Casino.

The JV will see GAMING1 power a new online betting and casino offering for Gran Casino, which operates four casinos across the country in partnership with hospitality company Van der Valk International.

The new online venture will be established under GAMING1’s Circus brand, which also operates in France, Belgium, Serbia and Peru, featuring a [...]