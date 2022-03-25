Pariplay signs exclusive U.S. distribution deal with Skillzzgaming

Aspire Global’s content and aggregation business Pariplay has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Skillzzgaming in the United States.

The deal marks the first exclusive partnership for Pariplay in the United States and will see Skillzzgaming's portfolio of games made available to operators through Pariplay's Fusion platform.

The distribution agreement kicks off in New Jersey and will expand to cover all US states where Pariplay is currently operating, such as West Virginia and Michigan.

“Our Ignite programme is designed to allow studios to flourish in key markets, while we provide them with a secure route to market,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris. “Seeing Skillzzgaming now available in New Jersey is a proud moment for us, and we can’t wait to exclusively deliver the innovative studio’s content to major brands throughout the United States.”

Skillzzgaming CEO Eran Sharar commented: “Working with Pariplay has allowed us to create content that we feel will excel in the North American market, and we’re extremely proud to add New Jersey to the list of markets where our content can now be enjoyed. This is a landmark moment for us and we can’t wait to collaborate with Pariplay to achieve our business goals in the region.”

Shares in Pariplay parent Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.19 per cent lower at SEK107.40 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.