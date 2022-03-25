This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Pariplay signs exclusive U.S. distribution deal with Skillzzgaming

25th March 2022 10:40 am GMT
Evolution

Aspire Global’s content and aggregation business Pariplay has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Skillzzgaming in the United States.

The deal marks the first exclusive partnership for Pariplay in the United States and will see Skillzzgaming's portfolio of games made available to operators through Pariplay's Fusion platform.

The distribution agreement kicks off in New Jersey and will expand to cover all US states where Pariplay is currently operating, such as West Virginia and Michigan.

“Our Ignite programme is designed to allow studios to flourish in key markets, while we provide them with a secure route to market,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris. “Seeing Skillzzgaming now available in New Jersey is a proud moment for us, and we can’t wait to exclusively deliver the innovative studio’s content to major brands throughout the United States.”

Skillzzgaming CEO Eran Sharar commented: “Working with Pariplay has allowed us to create content that we feel will excel in the North American market, and we’re extremely proud to add New Jersey to the list of markets where our content can now be enjoyed. This is a landmark moment for us and we can’t wait to collaborate with Pariplay to achieve our business goals in the region.”

Shares in Pariplay parent Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.19 per cent lower at SEK107.40 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

Related Tags
Aspire Global Casino iGaming Pariplay Skillzzgaming Slots United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

Soft2Bet agrees Pariplay integration for Wizard Games content

NeoGames narrows net loss in 2021

Wizard Games goes live in West Virginia with BetMGM

Aspire Global certified to launch full portfolio in the Netherlands

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Pariplay and Sportingtech sign strategic partnership

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

Aspire Global posts strong revenue growth as it transitions to pure B2B focus

Pariplay adds Scout Gaming Group as new Fusion partner

Pariplay appoints new business development director for US and Canada expansion

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

NeoPollard Interactive adds Pariplay content to iGaming offering in Alberta

Pariplay agrees multi-state deal with Golden Nugget Online Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

BTObet
BetConstruct
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming