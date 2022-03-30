ORYX Gaming goes live in the Bahamas with Island Luck

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Gaming has launched its iGaming content in the Bahamas with the country’s largest operator Island Luck.

Island Luck players will now have exclusive access to ORYX’s full portfolio of content, including titles from its in-house studios and from premium partners.

The launch comes less than a month after Bragg was granted approval to launch its products and services in the Bahamas.

Bragg is in the process of securing additional agreements for the distribution of its content with other operators in the Bahamas.

“Taking our content live in the Bahamas so shortly after receiving regulatory approval is a fantastic achievement and highlights the ability we have to scale our RGS into new markets as well as the popularity of our exclusive games portfolio,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

“Island Luck is a great partner for us with local know-how and a growing customer base and we are very excited about introducing our content in the Bahamas for the first time together with them. This is just the first partnership of many as we look forward to establishing ourselves as the premier supplier on the island.”

Island Luck chief business development officer Cézár Veres commented: “As soon as we heard about ORYX’s content receiving the green light in the Bahamas we knew we wanted to partner with them and bring their content to our customers.

"With a diverse games library from some really talented studios, our ability to offer their content strengthens our impressive portfolio offerings and helps us continue to be the operator of choice to local players.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 12.31 per cent higher at CAD$9.58 per share in Toronto Tuesday.