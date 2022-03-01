This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg Gaming granted supplier licence in the Bahamas

1st March 2022 3:21 pm GMT
BRAGG
NetEnt

Toronto-listed iGaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group has been granted approval to launch its content and services in the Bahamas.

Marking the supplier’s newest regulated market entry, the certification will enable Bahamian operators to offer online casino games from Bragg’s proprietary and third-party game development studios.

The approval is the latest for Bragg following regulated market launches in the UK, the Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland and the Czech Republic in the past 12 months.

The supplier has also made further licence applications in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ontario.

“The Bahamas represents a fantastic opportunity for us to leverage our strength in appealing to different player demographics and highlights our team’s overall flexibility and scope of content,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

“This latest license award furthers our global growth strategy and for a market that is one of several that we expect to go live in over the balance of this year. We’re looking forward to getting started with our soon to be announced Bahamian partners.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TOR:BRAG) were trading 0.64 per cent lower at CAD$7.80 per share in early trading in Toronto Tuesday.

