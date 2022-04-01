GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Red Tiger, Pariplay and ORYX Gaming.

iSoftBet’s Plunderin’ Pirates: Hold & Win

iSoftBet has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Plunderin’ Pirates: Hold & Win.

“We are delighted to finally be launching Plunderin’ Pirates: Hold & Win, bringing the thrills of an ocean adventure to the screens of our players,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Pragmatic Play’s Barn Festival

Pragmatic Play is taking players down to the farm on a countryside escape in latest slot release, Barn Festival.

“Barn Festival is a vibrant and fun addition to our ever-growing catalogue of high-quality slots,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Yggdrasil & Jelly’s Achilles

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Jelly are taking players to Ancient Greece in their latest collaboration, Achilles.

“Achilles is a truly fantastic humour-filled game that embodies everything we look for in a YG Masters release. If there’s one game players should look out for this month, it’s this one,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Pragmatic Play / Palms Bet

Pragmatic Play has agreed a long-term partnership to supply its slots and live casino verticals to Bulgarian operator Palms Bet.

“We are excited to broaden our footprint in a promising market like Bulgaria with Palms Bet and look forward to working together to offer local users truly engaging casino experiences,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

iSoftBet / Livespins

iSoftBet has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Livespins.

“We believe this partnership will grow the iSoftbet brand strength and widen the opportunities to reach multiple players in specific markets and onto specific operators,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano.

Yggdrasil’s Vikings Go To Valhalla

Yggdrasil has released the sequel to one of its most popular slots with the launch of Vikings Go To Valhalla.

“We’re thrilled to see our band of fearsome warriors return in Vikings Go To Valhalla,” said Yggdrasil Head of Product and Programs Stuart McCarthy.

Red Tiger / Loto Quebec

Marking a new first for the Canadian lottery market, Loto-Quebec has become the first provincial operator to offer games from Evolution-owned studio Red Tiger.

“We’re thrilled that Loto Quebec has chosen to partner with us and launch Red Tiger games,” said Evolution commercial director North America Jeff Millar.

Pariplay / BtoBet

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has combined BtoBet’s sportsbook solution with its Fusion platform, completing its iGaming offering with every product vertical.

“We are offering our partners a great opportunity to move more quickly than ever before in complementing their offering with a sportsbook product,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Enrico Bradamante.

ORYX Gaming / FBMDS

Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming has expanded its ORYX Hub aggregation platform through a new deal with FBMDS.

“This agreement with ORYX Gaming is a natural connection between two players that pursue significant growth by bringing customized and innovative products and solutions to the iGaming space,” said FBM Digital Systems business developer Pedro Filgueira.

ORYX Gaming / Island Luck

ORYX Gaming has also launched its games this week in the Bahamas with the country’s largest operator, Island Luck.

“Taking our content live in the Bahamas so shortly after receiving regulatory approval is a fantastic achievement and highlights the ability we have to scale our RGS into new markets as well as the popularity of our exclusive games portfolio,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Blueprint Gaming’s Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch Megaways

Play’n GO’s Def Leppard Hysteria

GAMOMAT’s Mayan Fire

Swintt’s Jelly Mania XtraStreak

Red Rake Gaming’s Guardian of Ra

BF Games’ Squid from the Deep

Wazdan’s Magic Eggs

Habanero’s Disco Beats

Realistic Games’ Gorilla Riches

Fantasma Games’ Alice in Adventureland

Push Gaming’s Nightfall

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Livespins / SOFTSWISS

White Hat Studios / BetMGM

SYNOT Games / MaxBet.ro

Gaming Arts/ Gamesys

Red Rake Gaming / Upgaming

Comtrade Gaming / Spinza