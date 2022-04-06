Relax Gaming enters Italy with PokerStars deal

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to launch its games in Italy's regulated iGaming market for the first time with PokerStars.

PokerStars has a strong presence in Italy and its customer base will now be able to access Relax titles such as Temple Tumble, Money Train 2, and the newly released The Great Pigsby Megapays.

PokerStars will also gain access to content from Relax’s 50-plus studio partners via the Powered By Relax and Silver Bullet partnership programmes.

“Entering the Italian market is another major milestone on Relax's path to increase its footprint across regulated European jurisdictions,” said Relax Gaming chief regulatory officer Alexia Smilovic Rønde. “Italy holds the crown as one of the continent’s most established markets, and we’re ready to show what we can do when it comes to driving differentiation.

"With a competitive landscape that offers a wealth of opportunities for providers of premium gaming content such as us, I’m sure we’re going to see excellent results.”

Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard added: "It’s with great pride that we enter into operations within the Italian online gaming market with a B2C powerhouse like PokerStars. Their longstanding reputation and local demand will offer Relax Gaming an exceptional start in a leading market. We look forward to launching our proprietary content within Italy with leading titles, and the business growth to come. "