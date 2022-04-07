This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Michigan set to pool online poker liquidity with Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey

7th April 2022 9:37 am GMT
Michigan will become the fourth US state to join the Multi-State Internet Gaming Association (MSIGA), allowing it to pool online poker liquidity with Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey.

Michigan’s admission to MSIGA was announced Wednesday (April 6) and will become effective upon full execution of the agreement by the State of Michigan.

The multi-state internet gaming agreement began with online poker liquidity sharing between Nevada and Delaware in 2015, with New Jersey joining in 2017 and expanding the association’s shared liquidity to full online casino gaming.

“The Multi-State Internet Gaming Association welcomes Michigan to its ranks, along with its nearly 10 million residents, who can now avail themselves of a full array of interactive gaming among the Association’s member states,” said Rebecca Satterfield, manager of the association and internet gaming manager for the Delaware Lottery. “The Association continues to be forward thinking and welcomes the interest of additional gaming jurisdictions in becoming party to the Agreement.”

Michigan and Nevada offer online poker to member states, while Delaware and New Jersey offer a full array of online gaming.

