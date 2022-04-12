Playtech launches Safari Riches Live with 888casino

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has launched Safari Riches Live, a new exclusive live casino game for 888casino.

The launch marks the first time that a slot game by 888 has been transformed into a live casino game.

Powered by Playtech’s live slot technology, Safari Riches Live is a live, hosted version of Safari Riches, one of 888casino’s best-performing slots, which features Stacked Wilds, Big Icons and Free Spins.

It is hosted by Playtech presenters based in the supplier’s state-of-the-art Playtech Live studio in Riga, Latvia.

The game also includes a progressive Daily Jackpot, the first of its kind to be launched on a Playtech Live casino game, which can only be triggered and won by a single spin made by a single player. Safari Riches Live also makes the jackpot uniquely accessible to live casino players.

The launch follows a partnership that began last year, with 888casino rolling out a new branded live casino studio, as well as a range of Playtech’s best performing casino games.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with 888casino to create this bespoke live casino slot game, Safari Riches Live,” said Playtech head of live casino innovation Kevin Kilminster. “It is a great honour that 888casino has chosen Playtech to develop this game and trusted the Playtech Live team with one of their best-performing gaming brands.

“At Playtech Live, we are seeing an increased demand from operators to create new and engaging content for their customers and having the opportunity to design a live casino slot game based on one of 888casino’s most successful proprietary slot games made perfect sense to us.

“The Playtech Live team have developed tailor-made features to support the launch of Safari Riches Live and we are confident that it will be just as popular with 888casino’s customers as the original Safari Riches slot game.”

888 vice president of B2C casino Talya Benyamini commented: “We are delighted with the new and exclusive Safari Riches Live casino slot game that we have developed jointly with the Playtech Live team. Packed with rich content and exciting features, including our Daily Jackpot, Safari Riches Live builds on the popularity and strength of the Safari Riches brand and extends it to fans of Live Casino.

“This launch will expand our existing portfolio of exciting games and formats, which is a crucial part of our product leadership and content strategy. We can’t wait to introduce the game to players in the coming weeks and continue to work with Playtech in the future.”

