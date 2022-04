Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has launched its online casino in Pennsylvania.

The online casino launch expands PointsBet's presence in Pennsylvania, where the operator launched its online sportsbook in February.

Having already launched in Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia and Ontario, Pennsylvania becomes the fifth North American state in which PointsBet offers its proprietary iGaming platform.

“It is an exciting time for the online casino market, and we are proud to be able to tap into this [...]