IGT extends cross-licensing agreement with Aristocrat

New York-listed gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a patent cross-licensing agreement with Aristocrat Leisure.

The agreement relates to game features and remote game server (RGS) technologies for the digital and social gaming sectors, extending and expanding a previous patent cross-license between IGT and Aristocrat.

“This combination of two of the gaming industry's most valuable game features and RGS patent portfolios can help propel the evolution of gaming with compelling content and advanced game mechanics,” said IGT CEO Global Gaming Renato Ascoli.

“We look forward to providing the entire gaming industry with the opportunity to license IGT and Aristocrat patents, particularly the compelling content resulting from our combined RGS portfolios, in the spirit of competition and innovation.”

In related news, Aristocrat has named Sally Denby as interim chief financial officer following the resignation of Julie Cameron-Doe in December.

Denby previously served as deputy CFO, having served in senior finance roles at Aristocrat for over seven years. She will serve as interim CFO while a global search for Cameron-Doe’s replacement continues.

“Julie has been an exceptional partner to me and the leadership group,” said Aristocrat CEO and managing director Trevor Croker. “I am thankful for Julie’s dedicated service to Aristocrat over the past eight years, and wish her all the best for the future.”

