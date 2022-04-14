GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Endorphina, iSoftBet, ORYX Gaming, Pariplay, Playtech and Wizard Games.

Pragmatic Play’s Chicken Chase

Pragmatic Play invites players to enter the henhouse in its latest farmyard inspired release, Chicken Chase.

“Being able to deliver a lower volatility release like Chicken Chase is a testament to our diverse portfolio,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Evoplay’s Temple of Thunder

Evoplay has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of a new Greek-themed slot, Temple of Thunder.

“We’re excited to offer yet another story-driven title, with the latest release taking inspiration from the enchanting world of Greek mythology,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Endorphina’s Cyber Wolf

Endorphina has released its latest slot with the launch of Cyber Wolf.

“Our team managed to forge a unique theme, combining classic and futuristic aspects that are instantly recognizable by the players,” said Endorphina CEO Jan Urbanec.

Pragmatic Play / Play Online Solutions

Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Romania’s regulated iGaming market through a new integration with Play Online Solutions.

“We are delighted to launch our slot offerings with Play Online Solutions as we continue to grow in Romania,” said Pragmatic Play’s Barzely.

Pragmatic Play / Goldrush

Pragmatic Play has also struck a deal this week with South African operator Goldrush.

"Pragmatic Play is a household name in the industry and our shared vision bodes well, so the agreement was an easy and natural decision for us to make," said Goldrush CEO Mergan Naidoo.

iSoftBet / WorldMatch

iSoftBet has added WorldMatch’s slot portfolio to its game aggregation platform.

“Our aggregation offering brings proven value to operators and we’re very pleased to add another extremely exciting studio to our platform,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano.

iSoftBet / Casino Interlaken

iSoftBet has also this week signed an agreement to supply its range of slots to Swiss operator Casino Interlaken.

“Our newly struck partnership with Casino Interlaken to launch our content with their leading online brand StarVegas is an important step in nurturing our brand’s footing in key jurisdictions,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.

ORYX Gaming / Casumo

Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming has taken its content live in the UK with Casumo.

“We continue to consistently grow our presence in the UK where our games have quickly become fan favourites following our debut in this market in January,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

ORYX Gaming / 711.nl

ORYX Gaming has also signed a deal this week to integrate its content with 711.nl in the regulated Dutch iGaming market.

“We’re well aware of how powerful and agile our turnkey solutions are for those beginning online operation in new markets,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

Pariplay / Pin Projekt

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has expanded its Fusion iGaming platform by adding new content from Pin Projekt.

“The new partnership with Pin Projekt adds an exciting new vertical to our platform offering in the shape of round-the-clock live draws,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Playtech

Playtech has launched its live casino and online casino games with a number of licensed operators in Ontario.

“This is a significant market in size and a major milestone for Playtech in North America,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

Wizard Games

Aspire Global’s Wizard Games has also gone live in Ontario with 888casino and BetMGM through an integration with Pariplay’s Fusion platform.

“Our games are performing very well across North America and our entry into the highly promising Ontario market represents the latest step on our growth journey,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Kalamba Games’ Joker Max: Hit ‘n’ Roll

Swintt’s Book of Easter

Wazdan’s Hot Slot: 777 Crown

Play’n GO’s Forge of Gems

Spinomenal’s Times of Egypt - Pharaoh's Reign

Gamzix’s Really Easter

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Real Luck Group / Microgaming