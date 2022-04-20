This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

Light & Wonder launches first slot under new brand

20th April 2022 10:10 am GMT
Evolution

Casino supplier Light & Wonder is taking players on an intergalactic adventure with the release of Stargate Megaways, the first game to be released following the company's recent rebrand.

The new 6-reel slot is based on the Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) sci-fi fantasy film Stargate and includes imagery and characters from the franchise, as well as a number of innovative features and mechanics.

In Stargate Megaways, players are tasked with working their way up a Stargate trail every time they register a consecutive win, unlocking modifiers and one of three free spins rounds. When the fifth segment of the trail is reached, a random modifier will be activated which boosts their chances of triggering up to seven free spins.

Modifiers include random wilds, wild reels, expanding reels, mystery symbols, and regenerate, which clears the game grid and sees a re-spin occur with the same number of Megaways in place. Should the seventh, eighth, or ninth segment be reached, Star Coordinates will align, allowing players to step through the gate into distant worlds as they are awarded between five and seven free spins featuring lucrative modifiers.

“Not only is Stargate Megaways Light & Wonder’s flagship release as a new brand, but it’s also set to be our most revolutionary,” said Light & Wonder vice president of game development Rob Procter. “We’ve flipped the concept of a Megaways slot on its head, this game is nothing like you’ll have played before from a Megaways title and we think it’ll prove to be a big hit.

“Stargate has been going for almost 30 years now and there are still people of all ages that love the franchise, so we’re incredibly excited to bring it to a new medium. Light & Wonder has great ambitions to solidify itself as the leading cross-platform global games company, and releasing a slot that’s truly out of this world is the right way to go about that.”

MGM executive vice president of global consumer products, Robert Marick, added: “Stargate continues to resonate around the globe and through this partnership with Light & Wonder, we are able to bring this incredibly popular series to fans in a fresh and exciting way. We’re looking forward to seeing the debut of the Stargate Megaways 6-reel slot game.”

The game has already gone live with the likes of Videoslots, Kindred Group, Svenska Spel, Paf, LeoVegas, Hero Gaming, White Hat Gaming, BetVictor and Buzz Bingo, among others.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), soon to be renamed Light & Wonder (LNW), closed 6.83 per cent higher at $62.69 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Light & Wonder Megaways Scientific Games Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Light & Wonder extends Entain retail partnership to 2030

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

White Hat Studios armed with Blueprint for US

Scientific Games completes sale of lottery business for $5.8bn

AGCO issues more approvals for Ontario iGaming launch

Gaming Realms goes live with Loto-Québec

Light & Wonder receives iGaming supplier license in Ontario  

White Hat Studios agrees US supply deal with FanDuel Group

Wazdan set for Michigan launch with latest license approval

Scientific Games congratulates Light & Wonder on rebranding

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

Scientific Games returns to profit as 2021 revenue grows to $2.15bn

Scientific Games completes split with gaming division rebranded as Light & Wonder

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Playtech and more

Aspire Global
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar