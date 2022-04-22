GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Yggdrasil, Light & Wonder, ORYX Gaming, Pariplay and Pragmatic Play.

Relax Gaming’s Jurassic Party

Relax Gaming is transporting players back to the Jurassic era in its latest slot release, Jurassic Party.

“I predict that this quirky dinosaur-themed title is going to be yet another huge hit with players and operators alike,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Ezugi’s Ultimate Sic Bo

Evolution’s Ezugi has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of Ultimate Sic Bo, featuring multipliers up to 1,000x.

“Multipliers give player’s the opportunity to maximize their winnings and they have the added benefit of putting a unique twist to any game,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh.

Yggdrasil’s Let It Slide

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Jade Rabbit have launched their latest collaboration with the release of Let It Slide.

“Jade Rabbit continues to produce exciting, innovative content and Let It Slide is no different,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Yggdrasil / Slotbox

Yggdrasil has also signed a deal this week to integrate its content with Irish operator Slotbox.

“This alliance with Slotbox will see us enhance our presence globally and it’s fantastic to work with such a renowned and established operator with a strong land-based history,” said Yggdrasil director of commercial operations Andrew Pegler.

Light & Wonder’s Stargate Megaways

Light & Wonder has rolled out its new Stargate Megaways slot, the first game to be released following its recent rebrand.

“Not only is Stargate Megaways Light & Wonder’s flagship release as a new brand, but it’s also set to be our most revolutionary,” said Light & Wonder vice president of game development Rob Procter.

ORYX Gaming / Stakelogic Live

Bragg's ORYX Gaming has expanded its content aggregation platform through a new distribution deal with Stakelogic Live.

“We have already generated incredible traction with our growing suite of live casino games but this deal with ORYX Gaming will launch us into the stratosphere,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar.

Pariplay / CT Interactive

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has signed a deal to expand its Fusion iGaming platform with new content from CT Interactive.

“Our studio partners are what make our Fusion offering so strong and joining forces with CT Interactive will see us add yet another fantastic content supplier to our roster,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Pragmatic Play’s Clover Gold

Pragmatic Play has expanded its portfolio with the launch of a new Irish-themed slot, Clover Gold.

“Clover Gold will build upon a fan favourite theme of leprechauns, whilst introducing augmented features previously warmly received throughout our portfolio,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play’s Eye of Cleopatra

Pragmatic Play has also launched a new Ancient Egypt-themed game this week with the release of Eye of Cleopatra.

“Bringing a mechanical twist to an industry favourite theme, Eye of Cleopatra focuses its gameplay around ever-changing wild patterns,” said Barzely.

Pragmatic Play / Hollywoodbets

Finally, Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in South Africa through a new integration with Hollywoodbets.

“South Africa, while being well-established, still holds much opportunity for suppliers and partnering with its top operator simply refines that scope,” said Barzely.

