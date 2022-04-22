Playtech Live rolls out dedicated sports studio for Coral

London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has launched a dedicated sports studio for Entain's Coral brand.

The new studio enhances Coral's live casino offering and gives players access to games including classic 7-seat Blackjack, scalable All Bets Blackjack, and European Roulette.

The games are hosted 24 hours a day by professional game presenters and show prominent sports events on large format TV screens within the studio.

“In collaboration with Playtech, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Coral Sports Studio, a market-leading live casino proposition that offers our players the chance to enjoy the best of what Coral has to offer, from Live Roulette Tournaments to Live Sports Streaming,” said Coral live casino commercial manager Mitchell Weavers.

“As a team, we will continue to focus on innovating and elevating the customer experience, fueling the passion of the fan who loves their sports teams and their Casino strategies, getting them closer to the action than ever before."

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.14 per cent lower at 563.50 pence per share in London Friday morning, while shares in Coral parent Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were 2.14 per cent lower at 1,505.50 pence per share.