Gaming Intelligence
Bragg’s ORYX Gaming to power Betnation launch in the Netherlands

28th April 2022 11:27 am GMT
BRAGG
Evolution

Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming subsidiary has agreed a deal to power Betnation’s new iGaming platform in the Netherlands.

ORYX will provide its player account management (PAM) platform and exclusive content to Betnation.nl, which is expected to go live later this year.

“Bragg continues to be the supplier of choice for operators as our reputation for consistently delivering a top-class product is allowing us to achieve our ambitious growth objectives,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “We are eager to deliver a smooth passage into the online casino industry for Bet Nation providing it with our market leading platform as well as a wide range of exclusive content as it embarks on this transition.”

Betnation.nl managing director Robert Schouten said: “We are delighted to be partnering with ORYX Gaming as we enter the gambling industry for the first time. The reputation for class and professionalism the company upholds was a real selling point for us and gives us confidence as we launch our brand onto the market.”

The deal marks ORYX’s fourth agreement to provide its PAM platform in the Netherlands, and its sixth agreement to supply iGaming content in the market.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 0.89 per cent lower at CAD$6.68 per share in Toronto Wednesday.

