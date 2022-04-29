This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Realms to develop Slingo Money Train game

29th April 2022 10:31 am GMT
Slingo
Evolution

London-listed Gaming Realms has signed a deal with Relax Gaming to develop a Slingo version of Relax’s hit casino game Money Train.

The deal expands on the two companies’ existing agreement that sees Relax distribute Gaming Realms’ Slingo titles across its network.

“We have worked successfully with Relax Gaming since 2019, so we are excited to be expanding on our existing aggregation partnership,” said Gaming Realms commercial director Gareth Scott. “Combining Slingo with Relax’s renowned Money Train brand creates a compelling content proposition.”

The deal with Relax follows similar agreements to produce Slingo versions of popular slots such as NetEnt’s Starburst, Light & Wonder’s Rainbow Riches and IGT’s Cleopatra and Da Vinci Diamonds.

These deals have helped power a 36 per cent increase in content licensing revenue to £9.1m, over 60 per cent of the company’s £14.7m total revenue for 2021.

Money Train and its successor Money Train 2 have been Relax’s biggest hits, with the success of the games leading to follow up titles Money Cart and Money Cart 2.

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 3.81 per cent lower at 30.30 pence per share in London Friday morning, while shares in Relax Gaming parent Kindred Group (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 2.86 per cent higher at SEK86.92 per share in Stockholm.

