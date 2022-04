London-listed content developer Gaming Realms has reported a 29 per cent increase in revenue to £14.7m in 2021, with a strong performance from its licensing segment helping to produce a maiden profit of £1.3m for the year.

Revenue from licensing grew by 48 per cent year-on-year to £11.1m, comprising a 36 per cent increase in content licensing revenue to £9.1m and a 137 per cent rise in brand licensing revenue to £2.0m.

This offset an 8 per [...]