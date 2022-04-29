This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

RAW iGaming cuts debut deal with Gamesys

29th April 2022 10:11 am GMT
Online Gaming
Evolution

Casino games developer RAW iGaming has signed its first major deal, partnering with Gamesys to provide games to the operator's B2C brands including Virgin Games, Jackpotjoy, Bally Bet, Rainbow Riches Casino and Vera & John.

RAW iGaming was launched at end of 2021 by the team behind Videoslots and has quickly made its mark with the acquisition of Leander Games earlier this month.

RAW iGaming chief executive Tom Wood said: “Gamesys has an incredible track record with deep experience and working closely with its teams will help us learn and perfect our new gaming products.”

RAW’s games are powered by its SuperSlice and SuperTracks engines, which the company believes will differentiate them from other slot providers.

Unlike customary wheel games, SuperSlice delivers dynamic slices on any wheel design, so players never know how many slices appear on the wheel or what they will hold. It could be empty, a multiplier trigger, a high-value symbol or a bonus, and any symbol or feature could appear multiple times on the wheel.

Nick Wright, senior vice president of business development for Interactive at Gamesys parent Bally’s, said: “We believe RAW’s SuperSlice and SuperTracks games offer our players something completely fresh and innovative, and we’re proud to be first bringing this new gameplay to market.”

