The Belgian Gaming Commission continues to expand its blacklist of unlicensed online betting and gaming operators with another 31 domains added to the list.

The second update to the iGaming blacklist in 2022 takes the total number of unlicensed domains blacklisted by the regulator to 380.

Most of the new additions to the blacklist operate under Curacao licences, with a number of sites owned by Mountberg, including online casino brands such as happyhugocasino.com, hakunacasino.com and stakes777.com.

Other Curacao-licensed [...]