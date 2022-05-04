This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Pragmatic Play and Stake agree live dealer studio project

4th May 2022 8:00 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Evolution

Online gaming operator Stake has selected Pragmatic Play to deliver a dedicated live studio environment. 

The agreement will see Pragmatic Play build a 12-table live casino studio replete with Stake branding, with the studio hosting 10 blackjack tables alongside roulette and speed baccarat. 

“Stake is a major emerging force in the iGaming landscape, growing markedly since its launch in 2017 to swiftly become a global name,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

“We’re very pleased they’ve partnered with us to create a dedicated Live Casino studio, and we are excited by the opportunity to deliver an environment worthy of the Stake brand.” 

Stake co-founder, Edward Craven said: “As a leading supplier in the Live Casino space, Pragmatic Play’s commitment to ensuring our every need is met was a key element in powering this deal. Its dedicated studios have performed well with major brands in regulated markets all over the world, and this is an important step forward for us. We look forward to it going live and really highlighting the unique capabilities of our brand.” 

