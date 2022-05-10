This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

EveryMatrix signs patent license agreement with IGT

10th May 2022 8:45 am GMT
Evolution

Malta-based iGaming supplier EveryMatrix has signed a patent license agreement with International Game Technology (IGT).

The agreement will allow EveryMatrix to offer slots in North America that use patented game features from IGT’s portfolio and others in its game features patent licensing program.

“Signing a patent license agreement with IGT was an important milestone in our U.S expansion,” said EveryMatrix Americas president Erik Nyman. “Through this agreement, EveryMatrix will have access to IGT’s game feature patents, allowing us to distribute our gaming content to partners across North America.”

IGT VP and deputy general counsel of global gaming and intellectual property, Stephen Calogero, said: “We are pleased to add EveryMatrix as a member of the game features licensing program which has fostered unprecedented innovation for game mechanics across the industry.”

