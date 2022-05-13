GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Pariplay, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Evoplay, iSoftBet, Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play and more.

Wild Overlords Bonus Buy by Evoplay

Casino games developer Evoplay has welcomed players back to the realm of the mysterious Overlords in their latest release, Wild Overlords Bonus Buy.

“The captivating story and striking visuals of Wild Overlords Bonus Buy’s predecessor have not been lost in the newly refaced title,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Golden Jokers Double Up by iSoftBet

Casino games provider iSoftBet invites players to fill the reels with vibrant fruits and old-school 7’s in the hunt for lucrative Wild Multipliers in their latest slot release, Golden Jokers Double Up.

“Golden Jokers Double Up brings innovation to a classic theme, delivering a modern take and elevating the traditional slot experience,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Idol of Fortune by Play’n GO

Play’n GO asks if fortune is in your favour with its latest release, Idol of Fortune.

“We’re proud of the variety of themes, characters and styles of games in our portfolio which is just one of the reasons it’s unmatched in the industry,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Goblin Heist PowerNudge by Pragmatic Play

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play welcomes players to a mischief-ridden kingdom in their latest release, Goblin Heist PowerNudge.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the PowerNudge mechanic in an entirely new playing environment, putting players at the heart of the action with a gaming experience that adds an extra layer of immersion and anticipation as the reels shift,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Kensei Blades by Betsoft Gaming

Betsoft Gaming has revealed its latest five reel slot with 720 ways to win both ways, Kensei Blades.

“Kensei Blades is a beautiful, evocative slot,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney...

Yggdrasil/RushBet

Casino games developer Yggdrasil has made its debut in LatAm after taking its slots portfolio live with Rush Street Interactive’s brand in Colombia.

“RSI is a market leading operator in Colombia, and we are very proud to have been given the trust and confidence to introduce our best-in-class games to their local audience,” said Yggdrasil chief of commercial operations Andrew Pegler.

Pariplay/PlayStar

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has partnered with new online casino PlayStar.

“We continue to look to add innovative and exciting partners to achieve our North American business goals and we’re very pleased to partner with PlayStar,” said Pariplay VP of sales Andrew Maclean...

Evoplay/Italy

Casino games developer Evoplay is preparing to go live in Italy, further enhancing the company's foothold in Europe.

“In the last few years, we’ve grown at an exponential rate, becoming one of Europe’s fastest growing studios in the process. With this in mind, it’s fantastic to see more than sixty of our titles gaining certification in such a vibrant market like Italy,” said Evoplay CCO Vladimir Malakchi.

