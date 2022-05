Michigan has signed the multi-state internet gaming compact that allows its online poker players to play with those in Delaware, Nevada and New Jersey.

BetMGM’s PartyPoker, Caesars’ 888-powered World Series of Poker (in partnership with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians) and PokerStars (in partnership with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians) will be able to share poker liquidity across the four states if they fulfil certain requirements.

“The operators still have [...]