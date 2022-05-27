GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt and more

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt and more27th May 2022 11:17 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Big Time Gaming, Play'n GO, Pariplay, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Wizard Games, iSoftBet, Yggdrasil and BF Games, among others.
Pragmatic Play's Little Gem
Pragmatic Play is taking players on a visual journey in its latest slot release, Little Gem.
“Little Gem provides players with a blend of simple gameplay and rewarding multipliers that effortlessly complement each other,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.
Relax Gaming Midnight Marauder
Relax Gaming is inviting players to join one of the world’s most infamous bank robbers in its new slot, Midnight Marauder
“Midnight Marauder is a slot truly worth celebrating,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon....
Greentube's A Fistful of Wilds
Greentube has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Wild West-themed A Fistful of Wilds.
“We’re absolutely delighted to announce the release of A Fistful of Wilds,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl.
CreedRoomz's Richie Roulette
BetConstruct-owned CreedRoomz has expanded its live casino portfolio with the launch of Richie Roulette.
Richie Roulette is a fast paced game based on the standard Roulette rules.
Wizard Games Wildwood Buffalo
Aspire Global's Wizard Games has unveiled its latest slot release with the launch of Wildwood Buffalo, set in the great American prairies.
Wizard Games managing director of games Joey Hurtado commented: “We are thrilled to introduce another smashing title to players, this time with the popular buffalo theme, serene surroundings and plenty of rewards."
NetEnt's Funk Master
Evolution-owned NetEnt is taking players to the dance floor in its latest slot release, Funk Master.
“What a fantastic slot theme! Funk Master brings the ‘70s dance fever back to life with a vengeance,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.
Play’n GO's King’s Mask
Play’n GO’s has expanded its portfolio of Ancient Egyptian-themed slots with the launch of King’s Mask.
“The opulence that Ancient Egypt narratives gods and pharaohs are forever popular among players as the content is so rich,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.
Pragmatic Play's Cleocatra
Pragmatic Play has also launched a new Ancient Egyptian-themed slot with the launch of Cleocatra.
“Cleocatra combines the hugely popular Egyptian slot environment with some endearing cats, as players look to generate plenty of wilds in this action-packed slot,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.
Yggdrasil's Boilin’ Pots
Yggdrasil has announced the launch of its new Boilin’ Pots slot game.
Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to introduce Boilin’ Pots to players across our distribution network."
iSoftBet's Musketeer Megaways
iSoftBet has returned to its popular Twisted Tale series of games with the launch of its new slot, Musketeer Megaways.
“Musketeer Megaways is the perfect title to relaunch the Twisted Tale series with, bringing lucrative bonus features and a playful theme together in a truly immersive experience,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.
BF Games' Burning Slots
BF Games has launched the latest addition to its portfolio with the release of Burning Slots 20.
“Set the reels alight with Burning Slots 20, our latest in a series of hybrid titles combining traditional and state-of-the-art features with creative innovations,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda
Betsoft Gaming's Gemini Joker
Betsoft Gaming has announced its latest slot release with the launch of Gemini Joker.
"Gemini Joker is a brilliantly simple slot giving balanced gameplay with plenty of win opportunities," said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.
Big Time Gaming's Wild Portal Megaways
Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its new sci-fi themed slot, Wild Portal Megaways.
Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson commented: “This is a space epic with some epic features and potentially epic wins."
Evolution's XXXtreme Lightning Roulette
Evolution has launched XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, an upgraded version of the supplier’s popular Lightning Roulette game.
“The original Lightning Roulette game is the most successful table game in the last 20 years of online gaming and it has already led to a series of Lightning games such as Lightning Dice, Lightning Blackjack, and Lightning Baccarat,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.
Playtech / SkillOnNet
SkillOnNet has extended its partnership with Playtech to launch the supplier's content in Spain for the first time.
“This is a milestone moment for SkillOnNet and our PlayUZU brand,” said SkillOnNet head of games Jani Kontturi.
Pariplay / White Hat Gaming
Pariplay has struck a deal to distribute its content through White Hat Gaming’s non-US facing operator network.
“White Hat Gaming has a similar business style to Pariplay,” said Pariplay vice president sales Andrew Maclean.
Pariplay / Kalamba Games
Aspire Global’s Pariplay has added Kalamba Games’ portfolio of over 50 titles and engagement tools to its Fusion iGaming platform.
“Kalamba’s content is inspired by players and with innovative and engaging features their games are already proven to be popular with audiences around the globe,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.
Pragmatic Play / Kanon Gaming
Pragmatic Play has taken two verticals live with Kanon Gaming’s Swedish-facing brand Casino Epic.
“We’re very pleased to take multiple verticals live with the Casino Epic brand in Sweden – a key regulated market in which we are constantly looking to expand in,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.