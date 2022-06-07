This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Evolution goes live with Soaring Eagle Casino in Michigan

7th June 2022 10:25 am GMT
Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched games from its Evolution, NetEnt and Red Tiger brands in Michigan with Soaring Eagle Gaming.

Evolution is supplying its portfolio of online casino games, live casino games and first person RNG titles to Soaring Eagle, which became Michigan's 15th and final iGaming licensee in April.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is a casino and entertainment complex owned and operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan.

“We are absolutely delighted that Soaring Eagle Casino is now live with such a wide selection of games from brands within the group in Michigan,” said Evolution commercial director for North America, Jeff Millar. “Players will be able to immerse themselves in a uniquely entertaining Soaring Eagle online gaming experience from anywhere in the state.”

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort CEO Melinda Coffin commented: “In table games alone, Soaring Eagle prides itself on offering the hottest gaming action in the Midwest. Now our players will be able to experience the same thrill online, not only playing the casino classics but also exciting and entertaining game show-style games. We are confident that customers old and new are going to love what is the latest in a long line of Soaring Eagle developments.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.61 per cent lower at SEK990.40 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

