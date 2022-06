Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is expanding its PlayNow.com platform to a third Canadian province after agreeing a deal with the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA).

After an extensive RFP process, BCLC has been selected to begin development on a new iGaming platform in the Western Canada province, which will be customized for the Saskatchewan market.

This will include popular casino games that Saskatchewan residents are accustomed to seeing at land-based casinos, as well as single-event [...]