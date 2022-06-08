Relax Gaming releases Snake Arena Dream Drop

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming is bringing the legendary Snake Arena back to life in a battle between knights and a giant serpent in Snake Arena Dream Drop.

Snake Arena has proven to be a fan favourite since its release in 2020 and now gives players the opportunity for big wins through the Dream Drop Bonus.

The fiery 5x5, 30 fixed payline slot immerses players in a battlefield where brave knights go head-to-head with a slithering serpent, creating a high-volatility gaming experience with wins of up to 2758.8x bet.

The snake and knights represent wilds and activate the Free Spins round if both symbols land simultaneously. During the round, the snake chases the knight and grows in length at every catch until it runs into its own body, bringing the Free Spins to a halt. Players who succeed in defeating the snake are awarded the maximum win of an additional 1000x their bet.

With an RTP of 94 per cent, Snake Arena Dream Drop is packed with innovative mechanics to ramp up the excitement levels, including the Wild Chase feature, which occurs randomly in the gameplay and triggers the battle mode, transforming the entire reel into a wild.

“Snake Arena was designed from the ground up to get hearts racing and now with the addition of our innovative Dream Drop Jackpots we have made this game a truly thrilling experience,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Our new jackpot has performed fantastically since its launch, and Snake Arena Dream Drop is feature-rich, offers immersive gameplay and is a testament to the quality in game development that Relax Gaming’s proprietary catalogue is well known for.”