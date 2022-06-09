This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

SkillOnNet goes live in Ontario with three brands

9th June 2022 7:46 am GMT
SkillOnNet has gone live in the recently regulated Ontario iGaming market with three of its brands, PlayOJO, SlotsMagic and SpinGenie.

The company said that the Ontario launch underlines SkillOnNet’s commitment to working in key newly regulated markets and ensuring compliance with local laws, while providing an unparalleled online gaming experience.

In addition to Ontario, SkillOnNet holds licences in major European jurisdictions, including the UK, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Malta, as well as Latin American markets such as Mexico.

“Ontario is a really exciting opportunity and we’re thrilled to be part of this new regulatory space and see immense potential to drive company growth,” said SkillOnNet sales and marketing director Michael Golembo.

“We’d like to thank the gaming commission for their due diligence and also for really understanding the value SkillOnNet can bring to this market. We provide a network of the most popular online casino brands across Europe, and it’s a joy to be able to showcase our games to Ontarians and engage with our new customers in the province.” 

