GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Wizard Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Wizard Games, Play'n GO, Pariplay, Relax Gaming, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Red Tiger and Evoplay, among others.

Wizard Games' Ice Ice Hockey

Aspire Global-owned Wizard Games has taken to the rink in its latest slot release, Ice Ice Hockey.

“We’ve got our skates on and are ready to compete with the best on the rink in our latest hit, Ice Ice Hockey,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Play’n GO's Wild Trigger

Play'n GO has launched a new Wild West-themed slot with the release of Wild Trigger.

“Because we get to work with a variety of themes, stories and characters it really gives us the space to be creative and I think you can see that in Wild Trigger,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Play’n GO's Derby Wheel

In its second slot release of the week, Play'n GO also launched a new horse racing-themed game, Derby Wheel.

“Pushing ourselves to the next level is what we do, it’s in our nature,” said Play’n GO's Miliziano.

iSoftBet's Aztec Gold Mines

iSoftBet is taking players deep into the jungle in its latest slot release, Aztec Gold Mines.

“Aztec Gold Mines brings together the much-loved design and theme of the original slot, while also offering a new style of game perfectly suited to the modern online player,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Relax Gaming's Snake Arena Dream Drop

Relax Gaming has upgraded its popular Snake Arena game with the addition of its Dream Drop Jackpots feature.

“Snake Arena was designed from the ground up to get hearts racing and now with the addition of our innovative Dream Drop Jackpots we have made this game a truly thrilling experience,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Yggdrasil & 4ThePlayer's 4 Fantastic Fish

Yggdrasil's YG Masters partner 4ThePlayer has launched 4 Fantastic Fish.

“There’s nothing fishy about this fantastic new release from 4ThePlayer,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Pragmatic Play's Speed Blackjack

Pragmatic Play has further expanded its live casino portfolio with the introduction of Speed Blackjack.

“Bringing new gaming opportunities to players is at the core of what we aim to do at Pragmatic Play and we’re very pleased to grow the footprint of our catalogue further with the launch of our new product, Speed Blackjack,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play's Zombie Carnival

Pragmatic Play has also expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Zombie Carnival.

“Capturing players imaginations with a vibrant theme and amusingly scary creatures, Zombie Carnival strikes a careful balance between horror and humour to deliver a well-rounded product to our audiences,” said Barzely.

Pragmatic Play's Fortune of Giza

In its third release of the week, Pragmatic Play has launched a new Ancient Egypt-themed slot, Fortune of Giza.

“Wild multiplier mechanics always prove to be a hit for our players, with them boosting wins and excitement during the bonus round,” said Barzely.

Red Tiger's Flodder

Evolution-owned Red Tiger launched a new slot game based on 1986 Dutch cult movie, Flodder.

“It’s been an amazing ride, working with the Flodder brand,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

Evoplay / Fortuna Entertainment Group

Evoplay has agreed a deal to provide its portfolio of slots to leading Eastern European operator Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG).

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work in collaboration with one of the largest casino groups in Eastern Europe, Fortuna Entertainment Group,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Pariplay / LiveG24

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has added an array of live casino products to its Fusion iGaming platform through a partnership with LiveG24

“LiveG24 brings a strong selection of live casino titles to the industry, and we’re delighted to be able to add it to our Fusion platform,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Pragmatic Play / Jokerbet

Pragmatic Play has grown its Spanish presence through a new content partnership with Jokerbet.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside Jokerbet, striking an agreement that will see us provide one of Spain's most renowned operators with a vast array of fan-favourite titles,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play / Roobet

Pragmatic Play has also strengthened its partnership with Roobet to deliver a new dedicated studio for the operator.

“The benefits of dedicated environments are widely known, with them providing enhanced retention for players that instantly recognise who they are playing with thanks to the bespoke studio design,” said Barzely.

Greentube / BetMGM

Novomatic-owned Greentube has boosted its presence in the United States after going live with BetMGM in New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to be launching with such a prominent operator as BetMGM and really appreciate the importance of this partnership as it will see our content added to their leading brands,” said Greentube commercial director David Bolas.

Evolution / Soaring Eagle Casino

Evolution has gone live with content from its Evolution, NetEnt and Red Tiger brands in Michigan with Soaring Eagle Casino.

“We are absolutely delighted that Soaring Eagle Casino is now live with such a wide selection of games from brands within the group in Michigan,” said Evolution commercial director, North America Jeff Millar.

Inspired Entertainment / Loto-Quebec

Inspired has debuted its first iLottery game with long-time customer Loto-Quebec in Canada.

“We are thrilled to debut our first entry into the burgeoning iLottery market,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce.

