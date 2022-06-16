This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg Gaming expands in Ontario with SkillOnNet

16th June 2022 10:44 am GMT
Toronto and New York-listed casino supplier Bragg Gaming has rolled out its content to SkillOnNet's newly launched online casino brands in Ontario, Canada.

Bragg’s slots portfolio has been made available to customers of SkillOnNet’s SpinGenie, PlayOjo and SlotsMagic iGaming brands, including titles from Bragg’s in-house studio Atomic Slot Lab, as well as other exclusive titles provided by ORYX Gaming.

Bragg first partnered with SkillOnNet in the United Kingdom earlier this year and has served operators in Ontario since the regulated iGaming market opened on April 4.

“We are pleased to further extend our successful partnership with SkillOnNet to Canada through the launch of our proven portfolio in the very promising Ontario market,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “This latest collaboration will play a significant role in our growth trajectory in North America. In particular, we have high ambitions to become a leading supplier across Canada and see great potential for long-term growth in the region.”

SkillOnNet head of games Jani Kontturi added: “Having recently received the green light to enter Ontario, it is crucial that we quickly build a strong content portfolio to ensure we have a premium offering for our local customers. With Bragg’s array of titles, we know we can provide players with great excitement and entertainment.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 0.92 per cent higher at CAD$6.56 per share in Toronto Wednesday.

