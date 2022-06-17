GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Endorphina, BF Games, Big Time Gaming, Play'n GO, Pariplay, Bragg Gaming, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and Pragmatic Play, among others.

Endorphina's Fisher King

Endorphina has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its latest slot, Fisher King.

"Our design team at Endorphina loves folklore legends and tales," said Endorphina CEO Jan Urbanec.

iSoftBet's Merlin's Revenge Megaways

iSoftBet is taking players into the realm of medieval folklore to launch its latest Twisted Tale title, Merlin’s Revenge Megaways.

“Our journey into Arthurian legend continues in our latest launch, Merlin’s Revenge Megaways,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Betsoft / Tonybet.es

Betsoft Gaming has taken its portfolio live on Spain with recently re-branded operator Tonybet.es.

“Spain is a key regulated market for us,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Big Time Gaming's Millionaire Rush

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming is debuting its new MegaTrail feature in its latest slot release, Millionaire Rush.

“Millionaire Rush is a fast-paced reaction game that introduces MegaTrail," said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

BF Games / Fortuna Entertainment

BF Games has taken a collection of its games live in Romania with Fortuna Entertainment Group’s Casapariurilor.ro brand.

“Fortuna is a strong brand with a great track record in markets that we also focus on, and we are very happy to be part of their casino offering,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Play’n GO's Rocco Gallo

Play’n GO has launched a new animal-themed slot, Rocco Gallo.

“Rocco Gallo is a really fun game and the animal theme is always popular as it allows our designers to play with personalities and create a really humorous dynamic on the reels,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Pragmatic Play's Queen of Gods

Pragmatic Play has released a new Ancient Egypt-themed slot, Queen of Gods.

“Building upon the incredibly popular theme of Ancient Egypt and creating an innovative bonus round where only high paying symbols are in play will be a draw,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Yggdrasil and Relax Gaming's Eye of Persia 2

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Reflex Gaming have announced their latest collaboration with the launch of Eye of Persia 2.

“This latest addition to the YG Masters game portfolio offers players a great adventure with exciting features and great win potential,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Pragmatic Play / Betway

Pragmatic Play has launched a dedicated live casino studio for Super Group-owned brand Betway.

“We’re very pleased to further strengthen our close relationship with Super Group and provide a dedicated Live Casino environment to Betway,” said Pragmatic Play's Barzely.

Pariplay / Apparat Gaming

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has boosted its fast-growing Ignite program by partnering with Apparat Gaming.

“We are extremely proud of our Ignite program which ensures studios can hit the ground running and enables them to expand their reach while focusing on what they do best," said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Pariplay / G.Games

Pariplay has also bolstered its Fusion iGaming platform this week through a new deal with G. Games.

“G. Games has a fantastic offering of titles, and with its commitment to innovation and bringing stellar gaming experiences to players," said Pariplay's Harris.

Bragg Gaming / SkillOnNet

Bragg Gaming Group has added its content to three of SkillOnNet’s operator brands in Ontario.

“We are pleased to further extend our successful partnership with SkillOnNet to Canada through the launch of our proven portfolio in the very promising Ontario market,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

Relax Gaming / Entain

Relax Gaming has made its debut in the Spain after launching its content with Entain.

“Relax Gaming continues to realise its trajectory in regulated markets by adding the Spanish jurisdiction to its list of supported European jurisdictions,” said Relax Gaming chief regulatory officer Alexia Smilovic Rønde.

Light & Wonder / Playstar

Light & Wonder has extended its presence in the United States after signing a deal with PlayStar Casino in New Jersey.

“Signing a deal with Light & Wonder is a real landmark moment for us," said PlayStar co-founder and chief business development officer Adam Noble.

