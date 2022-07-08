GI Games Round up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Spin Games, Wizard Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, NetEnt, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, Betsoft Gaming, Yggdrasil, Bragg Gaming, Play'n GO, Pariplay and Wizard Games.

Relax Gaming's Banana Town

Relax Gaming has further expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Banana Town.

“Head on down to Banana Town for what we promise will be an unforgettable visit,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

NetEnt & Red Tiger / Superbets

Evolution-owned NetEnt and Red Tiger have agreed a deal to launch an initial 175 slot games in South Africa with operator Supabets.

"We are delighted that we have the opportunity to expand our partnership with Supabets and that they will now have access to our portfolio of NetEnt and Red Tiger slot games," said Evolution Services CEO Dean Finder.

Yggdrasil's Wild One

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Peter & Sons have released their latest slot collaboration, Wild One.

“Wild One brings an intense, post-apocalyptic environment to life, filled with wilds as players look to pile up the wins amongst the wreckage of civilisation,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

iSoftBet's Rise of the Genie

IGT-owned iSoftBet has released a new mystical-themed slot with the launch of Rise of the Genie.

“Straying from our usual style of games, Rise of the Genie explores an exciting new theme with a unique risk and reward system that neatly complements the gameplay,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

iSoftBet / 3 Oaks Gaming

iSoftBet has also expanded its Games Aggregation Platform through an integration with 3 Oaks Gaming.

“iSoftBet is a major provider and aggregator in the industry and this is an important commercial deal for us as we look to further our footprint across regulated markets,” said 3 Oaks Gaming managing director Sebastian Damian.

Wizard Games' 12 Super Hot Diamonds Extreme

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games has rolled out the second instalment in its 12 Super Hot Diamonds series of slots.

“12 Super Hot Diamonds Extreme brings even more heat than our last instalment, and we’re extremely proud of this retro adventure,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Play'n GO's Merlin’s Grimoire

Play'n GO has expanded its latest Arthurian Legend series with the release of Merlin’s Grimoire.

“Players and operators love the Arthurian Legend titles that we develop because even in one series there are so many tastes accommodated," said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Play'n GO / iGaming Group

Play'n GO has also rolled out its new shark-themed Mega Don slot with iGaming Group's white label partners.

"Mega Don is a mix of brilliant features, exciting game play and nostalgic entertainment, which will entice and engage players in equal measure," said Play’n GO head of games Char Miliziano.

Betsoft Gaming / PepperMill Casino

Betsoft Gaming has expanded its presence in Belgium through a new supply deal with PepperMill Casino.

“Reinforcing our footprint across newly regulated European countries is part of our strategic development plan,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Spin Games / DraftKings

Bragg Gaming-owned Spin Games has gone live in Connecticut with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and iGaming partner DraftKings.

“We are delighted to enter a new, regulated iGaming market in the US so quickly following our acquisition of Spin Games,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Yaniv Sherman.

Pariplay / R. Franco Digital

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has added Spanish slot developer R. Franco Digital to its Fusion iGaming platform.

“R. Franco Digital is a company steeped in tradition and with a deep knowledge of the type of content that appeals strongly to a Spanish-speaking audience,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

