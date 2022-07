Casinos in Macau will be closed for one week from today as part of government efforts to curb the rising number of covid cases.

The order applies to all non-essential industries, commercial companies, and venues, requiring them to close from midnight on July 11 to midnight on July 18.

The new order, which also advises people to stay at home, follows the temporary closure of leisure venues such as cinemas, amusement parks and dine-in restaurants on June [...]