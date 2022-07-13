This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Big Time Gaming unleashes Vegas Megaways slot

13th July 2022 11:01 am GMT
Evolution

Evolution-owned slot developer Big Time Gaming has released its latest Megaways title, Vegas Megaways.

The new game has gone live exclusively for players at LeoVegas, before a wider rollout later this month, and provides up to 117,649 ways to win with each spin.

Vegas Megaways evokes the atmosphere of a VIP room in a luxurious Strip resort, with every base game spin providing players with a chance to secure bonus features including Free Spins, VIP Gamble and Tips.

The Bonus Buy feature also allows players to buy into the bonus round directly by purchasing 10 or 20 Free Spins.

“There’s nowhere quite like Vegas and there’s no slot quite like Vegas Megaways,” said Big Time Gaming chief executive Nik Robinson. “Vegas Megaways is set in the party capital of the world and takes you straight to the casino floor for some as yet unseen Megaways action.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 2.91 per cent lower at SEK889.90 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Big Time Gaming Casino Evolution iGaming LeoVegas Megaways Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Spin Games, Wizard Games and more

Yolo Investments acquires stake in Apparat Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, NetEnt, Betsoft and more

NFL Players Association acquires stake in Sports Data Labs

Evolution adds Live Casino to West Virginia iGaming offering

Africa dreaming: Exclusive interview with 888Africa chief executive Christopher Coyne

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Wizard Games, Play’n GO, BF Games and more

Jackpot raises $35m to fund US expansion

BetMGM opens dedicated live dealer studio in Michigan

Evolution to acquire Nolimit City in €340m deal

BetMGM to launch Wheel of Fortune-branded online casino in New Jersey

OLG launches Live Game Show games on OLG.ca

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming and more

Big Time Gaming unveils latest mechanic in Millionaire Rush slot

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Wizard Games and more

Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution