Big Time Gaming unleashes Vegas Megaways slot

Evolution-owned slot developer Big Time Gaming has released its latest Megaways title, Vegas Megaways.

The new game has gone live exclusively for players at LeoVegas, before a wider rollout later this month, and provides up to 117,649 ways to win with each spin.

Vegas Megaways evokes the atmosphere of a VIP room in a luxurious Strip resort, with every base game spin providing players with a chance to secure bonus features including Free Spins, VIP Gamble and Tips.

The Bonus Buy feature also allows players to buy into the bonus round directly by purchasing 10 or 20 Free Spins.

“There’s nowhere quite like Vegas and there’s no slot quite like Vegas Megaways,” said Big Time Gaming chief executive Nik Robinson. “Vegas Megaways is set in the party capital of the world and takes you straight to the casino floor for some as yet unseen Megaways action.”

