GI Games Round-up: Featuring Big Time Gaming, Endorphina, Play’n GO and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina, Yggdrasil, Bragg Gaming, Pariplay and Big Time Gaming.

Big Time Gaming's Vegas Megaways

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has released its latest Megaways title, Vegas Megaways.

“There’s nowhere quite like Vegas and there’s no slot quite like Vegas Megaways,” said Big Time Gaming chief executive Nik Robinson.

Play’n GO's Rotiki

Play’n GO has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of the latest tiki-inspired title, Rotiki.

“We’re always developing new ways to up the ante with our features and Rotiki is truly impressive,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Bragg Gaming / Rush Street Interactive

Toronto-listed Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its existing North American supply deal with Rush Street Interactive to include Ontario.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with RSI, one of the premier iGaming operators in the Americas, to now include the Ontario market to take our content live on BetRivers.ca,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Yaniv Sherman.

Yggdrasil & Bulletproof Games' Mega Cash Stacks

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Bulletproof Games have launched their latest collaboration with the release of Mega Cash Stacks.

“We’ve enjoyed great success working alongside Bulletproof Games as part of the YG Masters program so far, and time and again they’ve proven themselves adept at creating some truly wonderful games,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Pragmatic Play / MiCasino

Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new multi-product integration with MiCasino.com.

“We are pleased to begin working with MiCasino.com and providing them three of our leading verticals simultaneously,” said Pragmatic Play Latin American operations vice president Victor Arias.

Endorphina/PepperMill Casino

Endorphina has signed a new agreement with Belgium and Netherlands-facing operator PepperMill Casino.

"Innovative brands like PepperMill Casino need innovative partners like Endorphina to enforce the market potential," said PepperMill Casino director Anthony Rus.

Pariplay / Green Jade Games

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has enhanced its Fusion iGaming platform in the United States through an agreement with Green Jade Games.

"Our mission has always been to put our innovative, entertaining content in front of as many players as possible," said Green Jade Games chief commercial officer Mark Taffler.

