GI Games Round-up featuring: Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Yggdrasil and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Evoplay, Greentube, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Big Time Gaming, iSoftBet and Relax Gaming.

Red Tiger's 10,001 Nights Megaways

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has launched a new Arabian dream-themed slot, 10,001 Nights Megaways.

“Players are going to be transported back to Old Arabia with this brand new 10,001 Nights Megaways game,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

Read more…

Amusnet Interactive's Power Hot

Amusnet Interactive (formerly EGT Interactive) has released the latest addition to its slot portfolio with the launch of Power Hot.

Read more…

Evoplay's Tree of Light Bonus Buy

Evoplay is welcoming players back to the magical realm of Winland in Tree of Light Bonus Buy.

“We are thrilled to welcome our players back to the mystical realm of the Tree of Light, with the original game being so well received and enjoyed since its launch that we had to kit it out with new features,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Read more…

Play'n GO's Mega Don

Play'n GO has launched its latest sea-themed slot with the launch of Mega Don.

“Retention is a big part of planning what games we make and how we make them,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Read more…

Pariplay / SmartSoft Gaming

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has added SmartSoft Gaming's portfolio to its Fusion iGaming platform.

“SmartSoft Gaming produces a range of innovative and interesting titles across a range of gaming verticals and it is fantastic to be able to bring these onto the Fusion platform,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Read more…

Yggdrasil's MexoMax! MultiMax

Yggdrasil is taking players deep into the dark heart of the Aztec jungle in its latest release MexoMax! MultiMax.

“We have a rich history of releasing truly engaging slots featuring our GEM mechanics and this slot is no different,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Read more…

Yggdrasil & Reflex Gaming's Dublin Up DoubleMAX

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Reflex Gaming have launched a new Irish-themed slot game, Dublin Up DoubleMAX.

“Working with Yggdrasil allows us to bring exciting concepts to bear with our unique graphical style and approach to gameplay," said Reflex Gaming chief product officer Mat Ingram.

Read more...

Greentube's Feelin’ Fruity: Win Ways

Novomatic-owned Greentube has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Feelin’ Fruity: Win Ways.

“We’re absolutely delighted to unveil Feelin’ Fruity: Win Ways. This new release is a great addition to the Win Ways family of games and will further elevate its success,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl.

Read more...

Greentube / Carousel

Greentube has also taken its games live in the regulated Dutch and Belgian markets with Carousel.be and 711.nl.

“In the space of less than a year since the regulated market opened, we have seen that our games have produced very strong results in the Dutch market and our goal now is to build on that excellent start,” said Greentube sales and key account manager for the Netherlands Andy Duschek.

Read more…

Playtech / 888casino

Playtech has signed a new multi-state agreement in the United States with 888 Holdings.

“I am thrilled that our trusted partners, 888, have chosen to take our Live Casino and RNG games across multiple states, marking another exciting step in our expansion in the US,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play's Gorilla Mayhem

Pragmatic Play is venturing into the deep, dark jungle in search of the mighty silverback in its latest slot release, Gorilla Mayhem.

“Our animal and jungle-themed games always resonate with players, and we expect Gorilla Mayhem to unleash its powerful gameplay in a similar fashion,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Read more...

Pragmatic Play's Boom City

Pragmatic Play has also expanded its live casino offering with the launch of Boom City.

“Boom City offers various bonuses, features and outcomes that will appeal to both Live Casino fans along with those that typically enjoy our wider offerings,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Read more...

Evolution's Gold Bar Roulette

Evolution has launched the latest addition to its live roulette portfolio with the release of Gold Bar Roulette.

“Having witnessed the amazing popularity of our Lightning Roulette game, we know there is an appetite for unique Roulette games that add extra suspense, entertainment and potential for big payouts,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

Read more...

Big Time Gaming's Danger High Voltage Megapays

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has launched Danger High Voltage Megapays with Relax Gaming.

“We’re delighted to be debuting Danger High Voltage Megapays," said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Read more...

Big Time Gaming / QTech Games

Big Time Gaming (BTG) also agreed a new deal this week to integrate its content with Asian-facing platform QTech Games.

“BTG's dazzling reputation precedes any integration with them, so we’re naturally delighted to team up with another of the sector’s leaders to offer them unrivalled access to some of the world’s leading operators across emerging markets,” said QTech Games chief commercial officer Ulf Norder.

Read more...

Betsoft Gaming's Wilds of Fortune

Betsoft Gaming has launched a new retro classic slot, Wilds of Fortune.

“Betsoft is very in tune with its customer base who are looking for nostalgia, experiential gaming and fun,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Read more…

Betsoft Gaming / Condor Gaming

Betsoft Gaming has also this week expanded its presence in Latin American through a new supply deal with Condor Gaming ’s newly launched Gambeta10.com site.

“Betsoft has been building its presence in Latam for several years now and we are delighted to reinforce our commitment to the market with an innovative casino brand like Gambeta10,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Read more...

Ezugi / NuxGame

Evolution-owned Ezugi has signed a deal to integrate its games with NuxGame's iGaming platform.

“We are delighted to welcome Ezugi to our growing partnership network and couldn’t be more excited to provide our customers with the brand’s high-quality content,” said NuxGame head of sales Bar Konson.

Read more...

iSoftBet / Lowen Play

IGT-owned iSoftBet has expanded its presence in Germany through a new partnership with Lowen Play.

“Lowen Play is a well-established business in the casino space, and joining its network of partners will be invaluable to our company,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.

Read more...

Relax Gaming / Peter & Sons

Relax Gaming has agreed a new Silver Bullet partnership with Peter & Sons.

“Anyone following the industry will have seen that Peter & Sons have quickly risen to become one of the most well-respected young studios out there today,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Read more...