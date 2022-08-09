Greentube enhances market presence in Netherlands and Belgium with Circus

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has rolled out its portfolio with Gaming1’s Circus brand in the regulated Dutch and Belgian markets.

Circus customers in both countries can now access titles from Greentube’s portfolio, which includes an array of classics such as Random Runner, Club 2000 Casino and Grand Slam Casino, along with classic Novomatic games such as Book of Ra, Lucky Lady’s Charm, and Always Hot.

“Our games have generated a very positive reaction from customers in the Dutch market and we are now aiming to build on that positive start,” said Greentube Netherlands sales and key account manager Andy Duschek. “This deal with Circus, enhancing our presence in both the Netherlands and Belgium, gives us the chance to offer more players than ever before the chance to take part in a gaming experience that is honed to their localised preferences.”

Gaming1 COO interactive, David Carrion, added: “At Gaming1, we aim to offer our customers a smooth, fun and innovative gaming experience in an entertaining and secure environment.

“Greentube offers the perfect balance of traditional and new titles, providing everything players could want in both the Netherlands and Belgium. We believe this is only the start of a very fruitful collaboration.”