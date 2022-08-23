This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay grows in Switzerland with Casinò Lugano

23rd August 2022 10:42 am GMT
iGaming supplier Pariplay has added Casinò Lugano to its roster of clients in Switzerland.

The Swiss casino operator has partnered with Pariplay to bolster its online casino offering at Swiss4Win.ch, which now features a wide range of games from Pariplay's Fusion platform.

Initial releases from the platforms 13,000 games include Phoenix Kingdom, Fisherman’s Bounty and Amazing Riches.

“Switzerland is a very important market for us and the launch of Wizard Games titles onto Swiss4Win.ch is the start of what we believe will be a long-lasting and successful collaboration,” said Pariplay VP of sales Andrew Maclean. “We look forward to continuing to serve players with a large amount of new content from Wizard Games’ certified Swiss portfolio. This agreement represents another significant step in our growth journey.”

Casinò Lugano chief executive Paolo Sanvido commented:“We are always on the hunt for fresh, engaging content that we believe will prove to be a hit with our loyal players and this deal provides games that fit the bill perfectly. Pariplay has been creating a major industry buzz for some time now and bringing on board their content serves to significantly strengthen our product portfolio.”

Shares in Pariplay parent NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed marginally lower at $16.55 per share in New York Monday.

