GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Red Tiger, Greentube, Wizard Games, Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Play'n GO, Betsoft Gaming, BF Games, Pariplay, Evoplay and Yggdrasil.

Relax Gaming's Dead Rider’s Trail

Relax Gaming has unveiled its latest feature-loaded adventure-themed slot with the release of Dead Rider’s Trail.

“Our development team has once again outdone themselves with this feature-packed thrill ride,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Red Tiger's Bass Boss

Evolution-owned Red Tiger is inviting players to cast their lines in the deep blue waters in new fishing-themed slot game Bass Boss.

“Bass Boss is a slot game that adds excitement to an angler’s life thanks to the Improved Bait mechanic,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

Betsoft Gaming's Winds of Wealth

Betsoft Gaming has released a new Japanese-themed slot game, Winds of Wealth.

“Winds of Wealth brings a unique feature in an immersive game design to give players a captivating experience,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Greentube's Lord of the Ocean 10: Win Ways

Greentube is taking players into the deep sea in its latest release, Lord of the Ocean 10: Win Ways.

“The original Lord of the Ocean still proves to be a huge hit with players and it’s great to be able to refresh and breathe new life into a much-loved title,” said Greentube director of games development and operations Steve Cross.

Wizard Games' Alice Mega Riches

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is going down the rabbit hole into Wonderland with Alice Mega Riches.

“We’re very excited to journey to Wonderland in a thrilling addition to our portfolio, following Alice’s adventures as she searches for huge wins in a magical environment,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Evolution's MONOPOLY Big Baller

Evolution has launched MONOPOLY Big Baller, a new bingo-style live game show played online.

“Mr. MONOPOLY is back big time! We have a sizeable segment of players who love bingo- and lottery-style bouncing ball games,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

Play’n GO's Bull in a Rodeo

Play’n GO has launched Bull in a Rodeo, the sequel to its popular Bull in a China Shop slot.

“We’ve been looking to give Benny the Bull a new adventure since he caused mayhem in Bull in a China Shop,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

BF Games' Stunning Cash

BF Games has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Stunning Cash.

“With the summer season continuing, it’s incredibly satisfying to introduce a slot as refreshing and sumptuous as Stunning Cash,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

Pragmatic Play's Down the Rails

Pragmatic Play has released a new London-themed slot title, Down the Rails.

“Producing feature-filled slots that our fans adore is always the driving force behind our game production and Down the Rails is filled with more features than perhaps any other release thus far,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Evoplay / Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet is expanding its online casino platform through a new integration with Evoplay.

“Partnering with Soft2Bet is an important milestone for every game provider, as it provides the chance to achieve large-scale horizons and implement huge projects alongside other industry leaders,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Pariplay / Swiss4Win.ch

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has increased its presence in Switzerland in partnership with Casinò Lugano's Swiss4Win.ch brand.

“Switzerland is a very important market for us and the launch of Wizard Games titles onto Swiss4Win.ch is the start of what we believe will be a long-lasting and successful collaboration,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean.

Pariplay / Arcadia Gaming Solutions

Pariplay has also this week expanded its Fusion iGaming platform with new content from Arcadia Gaming Solutions.

“Arcadia is a true innovator when it comes to video-streaming live game machine technology, and we are thrilled to have them as a new Fusion partner as we always look for content that stands out and offers something unique to players,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Yggdrasil & AvatarUX's RagingPop

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner AvatarUX have joined forces to launch a new African-themed slot, RagingPop.

“RagingPop is another exciting addition to our portfolio, and we’re thrilled to launch it across Yggdrasil’s broad network of operators,” said AvatarUX CEO Nicola Longmuir.

